MDC to offer series of virtual beginning hiking programs for St. Louis region in January

St. LOUIS, Mo.— Are you making a New Years’ resolution for 2025 to get more exercise, be healthier, or spend more time in nature? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites walkers and hikers to lace up their virtual boots and learn more about how to get started hiking with MDC.

During the month of January, MDC staff from the Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office in St. Louis City will lead a series of “Hiking 101” virtual programs. Each program will take place from 12 - 1 p.m. on successive Fridays during the month. They will introduce participants to essential hiking skills and gear, safety tips, and insights into beginner-friendly trails in the St. Louis region.

“Each of these programs will highlight a different aspect of getting out and hitting the trail. They are tailored to people who are looking to get started but will offer tips and tricks for anyone who is interested in hiking,” said MDC Conservation Educator Mary Fuller.

All programs are free and open to all ages, however online registration is required to participate. Each program and registration link is listed below:

Hiking 101: Getting Started

Jan. 3, 2025

This program will cover the basics of hiking, including safety, gear, resources and where to go. http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rG

Hiking 101: Cold Weather Hiking

Jan. 10, 2025

Winter hiking can be intimating, but this session will cover ways to stay warm, stay safe, and highlight a few St. Louis-area trails that are especially interesting in the winter. http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rN

Hiking 101: There's an App for That

Jan. 17, 2025

This program will highlight some great apps and websites that can be used in planning, tracking, and contributing to citizen science while hiking or spending time outdoors. http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rx

Hiking 101: Hiking with Kids

Jan. 31, 2025

This session will cover the basics of hiking with kids of all ages – from babies and toddlers to tweens and teens. http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rf

“Every session also will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenter and other participants,” Fuller said.

Participants can register for any – or all – of the programs, however each participant must register in advance separately and provide a valid e-mail address to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided by email beforehand. These virtual programs will be held via Webex.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.