Atopic Dermatitis Market Predicted to See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights DelveInsight

Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast

Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:

• The Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued approximately USD 17 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, Eli Lilly’s EBGLYSS has shown significant improvement in skin condition and itch relief for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as highlighted by new Phase IIIb ADapt study results. These outcomes are particularly notable for individuals who did not respond adequately to the commonly prescribed dupilumab. The 24-week, open-label Phase IIIb ADapt study evaluated the safety and efficacy of EBGLYSS in patients aged 12 to under 18 years who had previously received dupilumab treatment.

• In September 2024, Galderma has announced plans to present new findings from the ARCADIA and OLYMPIA clinical trial programs, which evaluate nemolizumab for atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, at the 2024 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Amsterdam. Scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, the presentations will include late-breaking data on long-term efficacy and safety from an interim analysis of the Phase III ARCADIA long-term extension study and novel biomarker analyses in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Additionally, Phase IIIb OLYMPIA DURABILITY study results showcasing the durability of nemolizumab's response in adults with prurigo nodularis will also be shared.

• In August 2024, Lynk Pharmaceuticals announced promising results from its Phase Ib clinical trial of LNK01004, a novel topical therapy for atopic dermatitis. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of LNK01004 in adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

• In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size for atopic dermatitis in 2023, with Japan following closely behind.

• DUPIXENT, the first approved therapy for atopic dermatitis (AD), generates around USD 2 billion in revenue by focusing on the moderate-to-severe patient group through targeted therapies and biologics.

• In 2023, there were approximately 53,348,000 diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• In 2023, there were approximately 72,435,000 prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is projected that these numbers will increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis were approximately 23,481,000 for males and about 29,866,000 for females across the 7MM.

• Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

• Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

• The Atopic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atopic Dermatitis market dynamics.

Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Atopic Dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, red, and dry skin. It is most frequently seen in children but can occur at any age. Atopic Dermatitis is part of a group of allergic conditions, often referred to as the atopic triad, which also includes asthma and allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atopic Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis

• Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atopic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atopic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Atopic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies

• Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

• FB825: Oneness Biotech

• Lebrikizumab: Eli Lily

• Nemolizumab: Galderma

• B244: AOBiome

• Ruxolitinib: Incyte

• Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics

• Roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

• Rocatinlimab: Amgen/Kyowa Kirin

• Tapinarof: Dermavant Sciences

• KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics

• Etrasimod: Pfizer/Arena pharmaceuticals

• BMX-010: BioMimetix

Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

• Rising prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis

• Escalating expenditure on healthcare

• Approvals of JAK inhibitors

• Potential Emerging Therapies for Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus

• Increasing awareness about the condition

Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers

• Over-the-counter medications

• Outdated treatment recommendations

• Poor prognosis and treatment adherence

• Lack of timely diagnosis

• Management of Atopic Dermatitis in the primary care setting

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

• Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and Atopic Dermatitis emerging therapies

• Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis market drivers and Atopic Dermatitis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atopic Dermatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Atopic Dermatitis

4. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atopic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atopic Dermatitis

9. Atopic Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs

11. Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

16. Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers

17. Atopic Dermatitis Appendix

18. Atopic Dermatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

