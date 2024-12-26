sntHome Interior Design Defines the Concept of Pure Conscious Design and Why Mindful Creation of Space Matters Today

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sntHome, a leading interior design firm, is proud to announce their innovative approach to design - Pure Conscious Design. This concept combines the basic ancient knowledge of Feng Shui, Vastu Shastra, and Celestial Design with modern technologies to create spaces that promote well-being and harmony.

With the rise of technology and fast-paced lifestyles, people are seeking ways to reconnect with nature and find balance in their living spaces. sntHome's Pure Conscious Design integrates elements such as ergonomic and biophilic design, crystals, EMF reduction, and air purification to create a holistic and mindful environment.

The team at sntHome believes that the purposeful creation of quiet spaces is essential for mental and emotional well-being. By incorporating the principles of Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra, they design spaces that promote positive energy flow and balance. This approach not only enhances the aesthetics of a space but also creates a sense of calm and tranquility.

In addition to promoting a healthy living environment, the company is also committed to sustainability. They are mindful of resources and use organic, natural, and sustainable textiles and products in their designs. They also offer biodegradable furniture options, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a greener planet.

sntHome's Pure Conscious Design is a reflection of their passion for creating spaces that go beyond aesthetics and focus on the well-being of their clients. With their unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology, they are setting a new standard in the interior design industry. For more information on their services, visit their website or contact them for a consultation.

Silver Needle & Thread Home is excited to share their vision and expertise with the world and invites everyone to experience the transformative power of Pure Conscious Design. Join them on their journey to create spaces that nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Patricia Davis is an ASID Interior Designer, professional dressmaker, textile expert and consultant. She is the owner of sntHOME Interior Design, Silver Needle & Thread Custom Sewing and TAG Custom Bridal. The company holds six government certifications from city to federal level. She sits on the Advisory Board of Sortworthy. She's also a speaker and writer on all things involving clean, healthy and toxic free design.

