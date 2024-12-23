Silver Needle & Thread Home Reopens with Two New Locations in Jacksonville, FL

sntHOME Embroidered Interior Design Fabric

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Needle & Thread Home, a leading sustainable design company, is excited to announce the reopening of their Showroom with two new locations in Jacksonville, FL. With a focus on creating clean, healthy and sustainable spaces, sntHome is revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses approach interior design.The innovative approach of sntHome is centered around empowering individuals and businesses to create spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also environmentally sound and focused. By minimizing the consumption of fast disposable furnishings and furniture, the company aims to reduce landfill waste and promote a more sustainable lifestyle."We are thrilled to reopen our doors in Jacksonville with two new locations," says founder and CEO, Patricia Davis. "Our goal is to transform private and public spaces into sustainable and nurturing environments. We believe that by making small changes in our daily lives, we can make a big and positive impact on our health and the planet." The choices we make about the furniture, textiles and home decor products we buy matters, says Ms. Davis.sntHome offers a wide range of services including interior design, furniture restoration, organic and natural fiber fabrics and sustainable product sourcing. The company also hosts workshops and events to educate the community on the importance of sustainable living. With their new locations, sntHome hopes to reach a wider audience and inspire more people to make conscious choices when it comes to their living spaces.The reopening of sntHome's two new locations in Jacksonville, FL is a testament to their commitment to promoting sustainability and creating a better future for our planet. The company invites everyone to visit their new locations and join them in their mission to transform spaces into sustainable, less toxic, safe and healthy environments.For more information, please visit www.snthome.com

