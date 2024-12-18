Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, FDA Approvals by DelveInsight

Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report:

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) primarily targets and destroys CD4 cells, which are crucial for immune system function. Without effective treatment, this can lead to a gradual decline in immune function, potentially progressing to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). In 2023, the estimated HIV prevalence across the 7MM (the seven major markets) was approximately 2 million individuals.

The United States had the largest share of diagnosed HIV cases within the 7MM, accounting for 62% of the total cases. Specifically, in the U.S., HIV-1 represents a significant health issue, with an increasing prevalence over recent decades. According to DelveInsight estimates, the U.S. had the highest number of HIV-1 cases compared to HIV-2, with around 1.039 million cases of HIV-1 in 2023, while HIV-2 accounted for just 104 cases.

Transmission routes for HIV-1 in the U.S. in 2023 included approximately 416,000 cases from male-to-male sexual contact, 312,000 from heterosexual contact, 249,000 from injecting drug use, and 62,000 from other sources. Male-to-male sexual contact remains the most common transmission route.

The HIV-1 market in the U.S. was the largest among the 7MM in 2023, valued at approximately USD 21.985 billion, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% through 2034.

Key drivers of the HIV market include increased awareness, better access to diagnostics and treatments, and advancements in antiretroviral therapies, which contribute to improved disease management and patient outcomes. However, challenges persist, including high treatment costs, disparities in healthcare access, and the stigma associated with HIV, which can hinder testing and adherence to treatment.

In June 2024, the PURPOSE 1 trial yielded promising results, showing zero infections in participants using Gilead Sciences' lenacapavir, a Phase III HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug. Administered subcutaneously every six months to cisgender women and adolescent girls, lenacapavir demonstrated significant potential as a preventive treatment. Already FDA-approved under the brand name SUNLENCA for challenging HIV cases, these new findings underscore its effectiveness as a preventive option.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. is also advancing a strong pipeline of HIV treatments, including the Phase III combination of islatravir and doravirine (MK-8591A), along with Phase II studies of islatravir combined with MK-8507 (MK-8591B) and lenacapavir (MK-8591D). Additionally, MK-8527 is in Phase II trials for HIV-1 prevention. These efforts reflect Merck's commitment to expanding both treatment and prevention options for HIV.

As new therapies such as lenacapavir, islatravir + doravirine, and islatravir + MK-8507 enter the market, the total HIV-1 market size is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics, and others

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapies: MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo, CP-461, and others

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market dynamics.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Overview

HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, is a virus that attacks the immune system, specifically targeting the CD4+ T cells, which are critical for fighting infections. If left untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a condition where the immune system becomes severely compromised, leaving the body vulnerable to opportunistic infections and diseases.

HIV is primarily transmitted through contact with specific bodily fluids from an infected person, with the most common modes of transmission being unprotected sex (sex without a condom or HIV medication) and sharing injection drug equipment. There are two main types of HIV: HIV-1 and HIV-2.

Symptoms of HIV-1 infection typically include flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and fatigue. As the infection progresses, HIV-1 causes a gradual decline in the number of CD4+ T cells, leading to T-cell dysfunction. This is accompanied by impairments in other immune system components, including antigen-presenting cells (APCs) such as dendritic cells and monocytes, thymic dysfunction, lymphoid tissue damage, and widespread cellular defects due to stem cell dysfunction.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology Insights

In 2023, the total number of prevalent HIV cases in the United States was approximately 1.267 million, and this figure is expected to rise over the forecast period. According to DelveInsight estimates, the U.S. had the highest number of diagnosed HIV cases among the 7MM, accounting for a significant portion of the total HIV prevalence, followed by the EU4 (France, Spain, Italy, and Germany), the UK, and Japan, which collectively contribute to 36% and 2% of global HIV cases, respectively.

The diagnosed prevalent cases in the U.S. were further categorized into HIV-1 and HIV-2. In Japan, in 2023, there were approximately 28,837 cases of HIV-1 and 192 cases of HIV-2.

In October 2024, ViiV Healthcare unveiled new real-world evidence and implementation data showcasing the effectiveness, adherence, and quality-of-life benefits of Apretude (long-acting cabotegravir, or CAB LA) as an HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option. This data will be presented at IDWeek 2024, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, from October 16 to 19.

In the EU4 and the UK, a total of 610,000 diagnosed prevalent HIV-1 cases were reported in 2023, with nearly 444,000 of these cases among males and approximately 166,000 among females. This data highlights a notable gender distribution difference in the affected populations within these regions.

In Japan, HIV-1 cases in 2023 totaled around 29,000, with the highest prevalence in the 30-39 age group (approximately 9,025 cases) and the lowest in the under-13 age group (nearly 149 cases).

HIV-1 transmission in Japan occurred through various routes in 2023, with the most common modes including male-to-male sexual contact (13,275 cases), heterosexual contact (7,435 cases), injecting drug use (3,504 cases), and other transmission routes (4,624 cases).

In the U.S., age-specific data revealed that the highest number of HIV-1 cases was found in the 30-39 age group, followed by the 40-49 age group. HIV-1 prevalence was much lower in the 13-19 age group and among children under 13.

In the EU4 and the UK, France reported the highest number of diagnosed HIV-1 cases in 2023, with 159,000 cases, followed by Spain (133,000), Italy (125,000), the UK (103,000), and Germany (89,000) in 2020.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

Prevalent Cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 epidemiology trends @ Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology Forecast

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Key Companies

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapies

MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market

There are many medicines available for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) treatment regimens. Approved antiretroviral (ARV) HIV drugs are divided into seven classes based on how they interfere with the HIV life cycle:

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Fusion Inhibitors

CCR5 Antagonists

Post-Attachment Inhibitors

Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs)

Fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, and post-attachment inhibitors are collectively referred to as entry inhibitors because they block HIV from entering CD4 cells, a critical step in the virus's ability to infect the body.

Currently approved medications for the treatment of HIV-1 include drugs like Pifeltro, Isentress, Truvada, Cabenuva, Genvoya, Dovato, Prezista, and Descovy. The choice of an HIV regimen is tailored to an individual's specific needs. When selecting a treatment plan, healthcare providers and patients consider factors such as potential side effects, drug interactions, and overall health.

In addition to existing therapies, several new classes of HIV treatments are currently in clinical trials, with anticipated launches in the near future. One promising new treatment is Lenacapavir (GS-6207), developed by Gilead Sciences. Lenacapavir is a first-in-class, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor that aims to both treat and prevent HIV-1 infection. Its unique multi-stage mechanism of action offers an innovative approach to long-acting therapy, setting it apart from current antiviral options.

Another potential treatment is GSK3640254, a next-generation HIV-1 Maturation Inhibitor (MI) developed by GlaxoSmithKline/ViiV Healthcare. GSK3640254 works by targeting the final step of the HIV life cycle, binding to the HIV-1 Gag protein and inhibiting the cleavage between the capsid protein p24 and spacer peptide 1 (SP1). This disrupts the formation of mature, infectious virions. GSK3640254 is currently in Phase II clinical trials.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Drivers and Barriers

Key growth drivers for HIV-1 treatment include the rising prevalence of HIV-1, which fuels the development of new therapies and makes the market highly profitable. Regulatory agencies like the USFDA and EMA play a pivotal role in supporting the HIV-1 therapeutics pipeline by offering various designations to accelerate drug development. Funding for HIV response has notably increased throughout the epidemic, driven by greater awareness, higher domestic spending on care and treatment programs, and the growing number of people living with HIV in the U.S. Moreover, additional investments are needed to address HIV in low- and middle-income countries.

However, the HIV treatment market faces challenges, such as limited resources for diagnosis and treatment. Privacy issues, lack of anonymity, and the social stigma surrounding HIV also continue to hinder progress in combating the disease.

Scope of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics, and others

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapies: MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo, and others

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapeutic Assessment: Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 current marketed and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 emerging therapies

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Dynamics: Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market drivers and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Clinical Trials and Therapies

Table of Contents

1. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

3. SWOT analysis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

4. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Overview at a Glance

6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Disease Background and Overview

7. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

9. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Unmet Needs

11. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Emerging Therapies

12. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Drivers

16. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Barriers

17. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Appendix

18. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

