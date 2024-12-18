OPWDD 2024 Annual Report

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

On behalf of myself and everyone at OPWDD, I am pleased to share with you the agency’s 2024 Annual Report, an update to the overall 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

Updates included in the Annual Report reflect implementation of our shared goals to stabilize the direct support workforce, increase employment opportunities, improve transparency through data, and broaden participation of diverse voices in our conversations about the future.

We are excited to add more concrete outcome metrics, data, and infographics to this year’s report. You will also find information on our Short-Term Housing Strategy, intended to offer solutions to some of the most frequently heard concerns regarding the sustainability of Certified Residential Services. In support of the Short-Term Housing Strategy, OPWDD will issue updated Certified Residential Opportunities guidance in the form of an Administrative Memorandum, and a Request for Services seeking contractors for the delivery of home enabling supports, later this week.

The accomplishments outlined within the report were achieved in partnership with you. I am especially grateful to the advocates, families, and providers who participated in our Strategic Planning forums to offer feedback on what the system is doing well, where there is room for growth, and the areas of greatest importance. This collaboration and your partnership help move the developmental disabilities service system forward.

I look forward to our continued work together.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner