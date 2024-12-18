Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Insights, Pipeline Therapies, FDA Approvals by DelveInsight

Companies working in the market are Pfizer, Capricor Therapeutics, MyoKardia, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Berlin Cures, Vericel, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report:

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Companies: Pfizer, Capricor Therapeutics, MyoKardia, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Berlin Cures, Vericel, and others

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies: Danicamtiv, Ixmyelocel, ARRY-371797, Ifetroban, BC 007, and others

With noteworthy technological advancements in diagnosing heart-related disorders, the diagnosis is projected to improve further.

The current treatment for dilated cardiomyopathy involves a combination of medications, lifestyle modifications, and, in some cases, surgical interventions.

Pacing Therapies including the use of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), biventricular pacemakers, and others have been observed. Heart transplantation is a well-established treatment that enhances the quality of life for patients with dilated cardiomyopathy who have severe symptoms, and a poor prognosis. Unfortunately, suitable donor availability is extremely limited.

Pharmacological therapy includes the use of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), beta-blockers, diuretics, aldosterone antagonists, anticoagulants, and other off-label therapies. These medications help dilate blood vessels, reduce blood pressure, and decrease the workload on the heart. Among the current therapies, the majority of the market share was of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (RASi) (ACE inhibitors/ARB), with USD 146.9 million in 2023, in the 7MM.

CORLANOR (ivabradine) is the only drug approved by the US FDA for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy in pediatric patients aged 6 months to 18 years. The lack of FDA-approved medications for dilated cardiomyopathy in adults is a significant gap

The absence of standard regulatory guidelines for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy makes it difficult for physicians to distinguish dilated cardiomyopathy from other cardiac abnormalities. Novel pharmacological agents that target specific pathways involved in the development and progression of dilated cardiomyopathy, and potentially eliminate the need for long-term maintenance therapy are urgently needed.

In 2023, the US had the largest market size of dilated cardiomyopathy among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 329.4 million. This is expected to increase further by 2034.

Given the existing high-unmet medical need, new therapies are being investigated in the early stage-mid/late stage of development for patients with dilated cardiomyopathy, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Danicamtiv (MYK-491), Berlin Cures BC007, Cumberland Pharmaceutical’s DYSCORBAN (ifetroban), Rocket Pharmaceutical’s REN-001, Solid Bioscience’s AVB-401, SGT-601, and others. These are anticipated to bring some shuffle in the existing market scenario if approved, as they may provide the much-needed cure for dilated cardiomyopathy.

Danicamtiv (MYK-491) being developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, is designed to increase the number of myosin-actin cross-bridges formed during cardiac muscle contraction while having minimal impact on diastolic function. It will capture a significant share of the dilated cardiomyopathy market, upon its entry in the year 2027 in the US.

Various early-phase drug candidates such as AVB-401, SGT-601, and others are based on modified gene therapies that will significantly impact the market.

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dilated Cardiomyopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market dynamics.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Overview

Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a heart condition characterized by the enlargement and dilation of one or both ventricles, along with impaired contractility indicated by a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 40%. DCM typically progresses, often leading to heart failure and high mortality rates without transplantation.

There are various causes of DCM, each affecting ventricular function to different degrees. While many patients with DCM experience symptoms, some may be asymptomatic initially due to compensatory mechanisms. However, ongoing ventricular enlargement eventually compromises heart function, leading to issues such as irregularities in the conduction system, ventricular arrhythmias, thromboembolism, and ultimately heart failure. Early identification and treatment of these patients are crucial for improving outcomes and prognosis.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Prevalent Cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dilated Cardiomyopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies

Danicamtiv

Ixmyelocel

ARRY-371797

Ifetroban

BC 007

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Key Companies

Pfizer

Capricor Therapeutics

MyoKardia

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Berlin Cures

Vericel

Scope of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Companies: Pfizer, Capricor Therapeutics, MyoKardia, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Berlin Cures, Vericel, and others

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies: Danicamtiv, Ixmyelocel, ARRY-371797, Ifetroban, BC 007, and others

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Dilated Cardiomyopathy current marketed and Dilated Cardiomyopathy emerging therapies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Dilated Cardiomyopathy market drivers and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dilated Cardiomyopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

9. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs

11. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

16. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

17. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Appendix

18. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

