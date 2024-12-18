Airtm Enhances Its Board of Directors with Two Strategic Appointments

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, the most connected digital dollar account in the world, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished industry leaders to its Board of Directors: Rafael de la Vega, Global SVP of Partnerships at Auctane, and Shivani Siroya, CEO & Founder of Tala. These appointments reflect Airtm’s commitment to innovation and financial inclusion as the company enters its next phase of growth.“We are thrilled to welcome Rafael and Shivani to Airtm’s Board of Directors,” said Ruben Galindo Steckel, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm. “Their unique perspectives and proven track records will be invaluable as we continue scaling our platform to empower individuals and businesses in emerging markets. Together, we’ll push the boundaries of financial inclusion and innovation to create a more connected and equitable global economy. Rafael and Shivani bring a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will strengthen Airtm’s mission to connect emerging economies with the global market.”Rafael de la Vega, a seasoned leader in fintech global partnerships and technology innovation, is currently the Global SVP of Partnerships at Auctane. With a proven track record of delivering scalable, impactful solutions at the intersection of fintech, innovation, and commerce, Rafael’s expertise will be pivotal as Airtm continues to grow. “Airtm has built a platform that breaks down barriers and opens up opportunities for people in emerging economies to connect to global markets. I am excited to contribute to its growth and help further its mission of fostering financial inclusion on a global scale,” said Rafael.Shivani Siroya, CEO and Founder of Tala, is a pioneer in financial technology, renowned for empowering underserved communities through access to credit and essential financial tools. Her leadership in leveraging data-driven innovation aligns seamlessly with Airtm’s vision of creating more equitable financial opportunities. “Empowering underserved communities has always been at the core of my work, and Airtm’s mission resonates deeply with me. I’m thrilled to join the Board and work alongside such a dynamic team to expand access to financial tools that truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Shivani.About Airtm:Airtm is the most connected digital dollar account in the world. It aims to connect emerging economies with the global market, eliminating borders and reducing fees. It is a North American company that simultaneously supports users in over 190 countries worldwide and has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users. With Airtm, users can access a wide range of payment solutions, including the ability to send, receive, and withdraw funds internationally at competitive rates. Airtm currently supports over a hundred enterprise clients and processed more than $1 Billion last year. Airtm is proud to power global enterprises in AI, Market Research, Social Creation and non-profit sectors, and many more. For more information, visit Airtm.com

