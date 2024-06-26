Brian Leslie Appointed Senior Director of Operations with The Austin Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie has been appointed Senior Director of Operations at The Austin Company. He is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP BD+C) with extensive experience in operations and large-scale construction projects. Leslie has successfully managed diverse projects, including data centers, clean rooms, manufacturing facilities, labs, and office buildings (SCIF & SAP). He brings to Austin a wealth of expertise in managing cross-discipline teams, optimizing company value, and ensuring successful project outcomes.
As Senior Director of Operations, Leslie will oversee and manage operations for Austin’s aviation, aerospace, and defense work along Florida’s Space Coast and in the southeast region. Key responsibilities include team leadership, process implementation, and client relationships. Essential functions span from operations planning to successful project execution, ensuring safety, quality, and client satisfaction. He will collaborate with project teams, maintain a competent workforce, and oversee scheduling and service delivery.
“Having known Brian for over a decade, we welcome him to our team. He is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of delivering results and driving operational excellence. He will be an asset to our company as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities along the Space Coast and throughout the southeastern region.” said Matt Eddleman, President of The Austin Company.
Brian responded, “I believe the best thing about teamwork is always having others by your side. I am excited and looking forward to becoming an integral member of the Austin team. I am eager to utilize the experience I have acquired to enhance operational excellence.”
The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Melbourne, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc. Austin operates as a member of the Kajima International Inc. family of companies. For further information: https://theaustin.com/.
Tamara Zupancic
