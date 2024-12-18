Secretary Naig Announces Water Quality Partnership Project with Iowa Soybean Association, United States Fish and Wildlife Service

Proven practices outlined in the Nutrient Reduction Strategy will be implemented within priority watersheds

ANKENY, Iowa (Dec. 18, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) has formed a public-private partnership with the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) and United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to accelerate the implementation of science-based practices proven to protect water quality and improve soil health within Iowa. This innovative partnership will work with farmers and landowners in priority watersheds within Iowa to construct practices outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, including multi-purpose oxbows, saturated buffers and perennial covers. Secretary Naig made the announcement in Ankeny today during remarks to the Iowa Soybean Association’s annual Winter Policy Conference.

“Our more than 350 public and private partners are key to getting more water quality practices implemented across all of Iowa’s landscapes, and I am grateful to Iowa Soybean Association and U.S. Fish and Wildlife for working with us on this project to keep the momentum building. This project, and others like it, prove collaborating is key to making meaningful progress,” said Secretary Naig. “If you are a farmer or landowner located within the project area, I would invite you to consider how you can incorporate some of these water quality practices on your land.”

The project will initially focus within the priority watersheds of the North Raccoon, Boone, Skunk, Middle Cedar, and Turkey Rivers. Throughout the initial phase of the project, the goal is to install at least 30 multi-purpose oxbows, 21 saturated buffers, and 900 acres of perennial cover, which can include pollinator and other wildlife habitat, field borders, and filter strips, among other options.

“We are grateful for IDALS’ support and the partnership across these three organizations IDALS, USFWS, and ISA for this project, which showcases the strength of collaboration to benefit our farmers, partners, and landowners to implement Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy practices across the landscape of Iowa,” said Dr. Christie Wiebbecke, Chief Officer, Research and Conservation, with ISA.

The Department will financially support the farmer and landowner outreach conducted by conservation staff employed by ISA and USFWS. These conservation professionals will work directly with farmers and landowners to identify prospective locations to construct or implement these nutrient-reducing practices. The Department will also help support technical, design, and engineering costs associated with the projects. Through separate agreements with landowners, the Department will also financially support the installation of practices.

"We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service extend our sincere gratitude to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for their support and trust. This public-private partnership will be instrumental in delivering impactful water quality and wildlife habitat conservation practices across Iowa and will be a model for partnership efforts moving forward,” said Andrew DiAllesandro, Iowa Private Lands Coordinator for the USFWS. “Your confidence in our shared mission underscores the power of collaboration and together we are creating a lasting legacy for Iowa's natural resources and communities."

Over the initial three-year agreement, the Department will contribute approximately $1.4 million toward landowner outreach initiatives and practice development costs. Iowa Soybean Association and Fish and Wildlife are contributing $933,682 as part of their match. The agreement is in effect through June 30, 2027.

