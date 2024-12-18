Log-hub Introduces Supply Chain Analytics Pulse: A Free Knowledge Channel to Empower Supply Chain Professionals

Log-hub Logo

Log-hub launches Supply Chain Analytics Pulse, a free-of-charge channel designed to empower professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and strategies.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Supply Chain Analytics Pulse?

Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is a bi-weekly newsletter created for supply chain professionals who aspire to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry. With content curated by experts and backed by scientific research, this initiative bridges the gap between costly, inaccessible resources and the need for actionable, insightful, and industry-specific knowledge.

"We realized many existing resources for supply chain professionals are either too expensive or don’t offer enough practical information," said Ritik Luthra, Chief Commercial Officer at Log-hub. "We wanted to create something different — something accessible, useful, and truly impactful."

Why Choose Supply Chain Analytics Pulse?

Unlike existing platforms, Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is designed with accessibility and depth in mind. It offers exclusive industry-specific content tailored to help professionals:

• Benchmark their supply chains against competitors.

• Implement strategies used by market leaders.

• Transition seamlessly from industry professionals to strategic leaders.

What Makes It Unique?

Subscribers gain access to:

• Scientific Insights: Stay informed about the latest trends and innovations through evidence-based research.

• Industry Giants’ Strategies: Learn how top organizations tackle challenges and implement winning strategies.

• Exclusive Content: Practical guides, engaging videos, and easy-to-digest analysis ensure professionals can elevate their expertise effortlessly.

• No Hidden Costs: Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is entirely free—no subscription fees, no spam, no small talk—just knowledge.

Additionally, subscribers are automatically upgraded from the Professional to the Leader level upon completing all modules.

How It Works

Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is divided into two levels—Professional and Leader—each encompassing five core modules:

1. Supply Chain Visualization

2. Network Design Analytics

3. Transport & Sustainability Analytics

4. Inventory Analytics & Management

5. AI & Machine Learning in Supply Chain

Each module delivers two editions, ensuring a comprehensive experience. Professional-level content introduces essential concepts, while Leader-level editions dive deeper, offering advanced strategies and insights.

Free Sample Content—No Strings Attached

For those who are unsure if Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is right for them, Log-hub offers a free sample edition, available for download without requiring an email or registration. This sneak peek allows users to experience the value firsthand.

This initiative reflects Log-hub's dedication to fostering innovation and knowledge-sharing within the supply chain community. By making high-quality, actionable insights accessible, Supply Chain Analytics Pulse aims to inspire professionals and drive meaningful progress across the industry.

About Log-hub

Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert Data, Analytics and AI services dedicated to revolutionizing supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement. As a global leader in supply chain optimization, Log-hub is committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to its clients.

