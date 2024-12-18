MONTICELLOAM, LLC, Huntington National Bank Provide $400M to Refinance Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”) announced the closing of a $400,000,000 bridge loan for a 29-facility skilled nursing portfolio. A MonticelloAM firm affiliate acted as Agent, with Huntington National Bank as joint lead arranger. The financing comprised over 2,900 beds across Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We are proud to serve as a joint lead arranger on this transaction. This deal reflects our continued commitment to supporting the skilled nursing sector and collaborating with clients to help them reach their goals,” said Kevin Kornowa, Huntington National Bank’s Managing Director of Corporate Healthcare Banking.

“This transaction highlights MonticelloAM’s ability to creatively structure large-scale bridge financing for a leading sponsor, supporting the refinance of a significant Southeastern skilled nursing portfolio. Our team takes pride in the commitment we make to our healthcare clients by facilitating financing solutions to help them achieve their long-term goals,” added Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk.

