Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Promising Data on NA-931, a Quadruple Receptor Agonist for Obesity and Hypertension at the ICHH 2025 in Tokyo

The treatment with the new quadruple receptor agonist NA-931 provides more effective and tolerable options in patient-centered obesity and hypertension management” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, CA — December 18, 2024 — Biomed Industries, Inc . announced today that it will present its latest research findings at the International Conference on Hypertension & Healthcare (ICHH-25) in Tokyo, Japan, on March 29-30, 2025.ICHH provides a global platform for leading scientists, researchers, and industry experts to share insights and discuss advancements in hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. The event fosters collaboration to address challenges and explore strategies for improving patient care in these critical areas.GLOBAL UNMET NEEDS FOR TREATMENT OF OBESITY AND HYPERTENSIONAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.1 billion people worldwide have hypertension, with a prevalence of 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women. In the United States, 45% of adults are affected by hypertension, contributing to nearly half a million deaths in 2018 alone. Obesity, a closely linked condition, has a strong association with hypertension. Findings from population studies indicate nearly a linear relationship between body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure. The Framingham Heart Study attributes 78% of primary hypertension in men and 65% in women to obesity. The prevalence of obesity has tripled globally since 1975, with 42% of U.S. adults classified as obese as of 2017-2018. This dual epidemic underscores the urgent need for innovative treatments targeting both conditions.PHASE 1 RESULTS OF NA-931: A QUADRUPLE RECEPTOR AGONISTNA-931, a quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon receptor agonist, is designed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The research paper titled “NA-931, a Quadruple Receptor Agonist Reduces Blood Pressure in Patients without Diabetes” highlights top-line results from Biomed’s Phase 1B clinical trial. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated meaningful weight loss and blood pressure reduction without significant gastrointestinal side effects or muscle loss.Key Efficacy Data:• 28-Day Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study: Participants treated with NA-931 achieved mean weight reductions of up to 6.8%, or 5.1% relative to placebo (p < 0.001).• 12-Week MAD Study (Including Open-Label Extension): Participants receiving 150 mg/day of NA-931 achieved up to 12.7% body weight reduction, or 10.4% relative to placebo.Safety and Tolerability:• 28-Day Study: NA-931 was well tolerated, with 86% of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) rated as insignificant. Mild nausea occurred in only 3.7% of participants, with no incidents of vomiting.• 12-Week Study: Similar tolerability was observed, with mild nausea reported in 6.8% of participants and no significant events.BLOOD PRESSURE REDUCTION:The clinical study demonstrated significant reductions in blood pressure among participants with obesity but without diabetes. The difference in systolic BP between the treatment and placebo groups was an average of −4.88 mmHg [95% confidence interval (CI) −5.74 to −4.02], and diastolic BP was −2.47 mmHg [95% CI −3.68 to −1.26].NA-931’s dual action on body weight and blood pressure highlights its potential to address multiple risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases and improve patient outcomes.ONGOING PHASE 2 STUDYBiomed is conducting a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 13-week study of NA-931 for weight management in 125 patients who are obese (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbid condition. Top-line results are anticipated in the first half of 2025.“NA-931 represents a significant advancement in patient-centered obesity and cardiovascular management,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “Our innovative approach targets multiple mechanisms, providing more effective and tolerable treatment options.”ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. Its robust pipeline includes treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder, diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, and rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome.For more information, visit Biomed’s website:Media Contact:Michael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131, USATel: 800-824-5135Email: media@biomedind.com

Biomed introduction video

