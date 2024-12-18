Walters Announces Rural Teacher Bonus Program Results

Program Recruited 61 Teachers, Exclusively in STEM Fields

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters Announced the results of the second groundbreaking teacher bonus program of his administration today. The Rural STEM Teacher Bonus Program rewarded teachers who signed a contract to teach secondary math or science in a rural public school for the 2024-2025 school year with bonuses between $15,000 and $25,000.

“I am so excited that we have once again recruited excellent teachers to Oklahoma to work with our rural students in essential math and science disciplines, ” said Walters. “This program is proof positive that innovative, free market solutions will tackle the most difficult problems faced by our rural schools and communities. I look forward to working with the Oklahoma Legislature in the coming year to expand pioneering and highly successful programs like this in our great state.”

Rural STEM Teacher Bonus Program, by the numbers: