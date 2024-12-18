Grüvi Unveils a Bold Brand Refresh and Elevated Formulations

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grüvi , a craft award-winning line of non-alcoholic beer and wine that delivers on both taste and variety, announces an exciting new chapter. Just in time for the holiday season and Dry January, Grüvi is rolling out a dynamic and bold packaging refresh alongside enhanced formulations of its award-winning beverages, reaffirming its commitment to joy, empowerment, and exceptional taste. This is accompanied by their first non-alcoholic Beer Variety Pack, including two exclusive beers.The reimagined Grüvi experience includes vibrant, modern packaging that celebrates joy and choice. Each can design is inspired by the unique flavors inside, with playful patterns that give a nod to the joyful essence of the Grüvi name. The new logo mark is bold, yet playful. The vibrant look perfectly complements the upgraded recipes, delivering even greater taste appeal while maintaining the premium quality Grüvi fans know and love.“At Grüvi, we believe choosing non-alcoholic drinks is joyful, empowering, and free of compromise,” says Anika Sawni, Grüvi's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “This rebrand marks a new era for Grüvi—an opportunity to double down on our mission to create non-alcoholic beverages that truly meet people where they are, with choices that feel as good as they taste.”The new Grüvi packaging also celebrates the brand’s taste accolades, including a gold medal from the World Beer Cup for the Golden Lager and its gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition for its Sangria. Grüvi continues to innovate and is proud to share that these new and improved recipes will now be brewed with the technology used to craft their Golden Lager. This commitment to improvement exemplifies Grüvi’s dedication to crafting beverages that rival—and even surpass—their alcoholic counterparts.“We’re here to prove that choosing alcohol-free doesn’t mean settling,” adds Sawni. “Grüvi is for those who are unapologetically living life and drinking on their own terms, it doesn't matter whether you're sober-curious or damp for the day, there's a Grüvi for you. Our new look and enhanced recipes make it easier than ever for people to choose what makes them feel their best.”Expanded Variety and First-of-Its-Kind InnovationGrüvi is also thrilled to introduce its first-ever non-alcoholic Beer Variety Pack, launching this December. This exclusive 12-pack will feature fan-favorites like the Golden Era and Juicy Dayz IPA, alongside two brand-new brews: the Weekday Wit, a zesty and refreshing Belgian-style witbier, and the groundbreaking Imperial Dawn IPA, the very first non-alcoholic Imperial IPA on the market. The variety pack starts selling at $21.99.About GrüviGrüvi is a line of non-alcoholic social beverages led by a dynamic brother and sister duo, on a mission to normalize and celebrate alcohol-free lifestyles. Offering a curated variety of award-winning non-alcoholic beers and wines, Grüvi empowers individuals to enjoy life on their own terms—without compromises. Grüvi is sold in 4,500+ retail locations across the U.S and Canada, including Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, Bevmo, Safeway, Loblaws, Sobeys and more. Customers can visit Gruvi’s store locator to find retails or shop directly on getgruvi.com for U.S orders. To learn more, please visit www.getgruvi.com and follow @getgruvi on Instagram.

