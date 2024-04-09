MingsBings Rolls out in Food Lion, Increasing Retail Footprint Throughout the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic Regions
Expansion brings MingsBings to over 6,000 points-of-saleBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MingsBings, Iron Chef Ming Tsai’s Better-For-You frozen handhelds, announces today that its Better-For-You, Meat & Cheese Bings are now available at Food Lion. The expansion increases the brand’s retail presence by over 1,000 stores in the southeastern and mid-atlantic regions.
MingsBings offers a line of East-West crunchy wraps created by James Beard and Emmy award-winning Chef Ming Tsai. MingsBings’ brand commitment, “Eat Good. Do Good” represents Chef Tsai’s mission to make Better-For-You food delicious, healthy, accessible, and convenient.
Food Lion, owned by one of the world’s largest food retail groups, Ahold Delhaize, is the latest retailer to carry MingsBings. MingsBings’ four Better-For-You Meat & Cheese Bings – Cheeseburger, Ham & Cheese, Supreme Pizza, and Buffalo Chicken — are available for purchase at Food Lion locations across North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Delaware, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
“We’re excited to hit shelves at Food Lion and to continue to expand our retail footprint to the mid-atlantic and southern regions,” said Iron Chef Ming Tsai, Founder of MingsBings. “Over the past four years, we have shown that there is substantial consumer demand for high-protein, veggie-forward, gluten- and nut-free, allergen-friendly freezer options. With Food Lion as a new retail partner, we are excited to bring Bings to more freezers this April.”
MingsBings’ expansion into Food Lion increases the brand’s retail presence to over 6,000 retailers nationwide with additional retail growth coming throughout the month. MingsBings Better-For-You Bings will be rolling out onto shelves next to its plant-based selection in Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, Giant Foods, and Hannafords by the end of April. MingsBings has seen a 2X growth in same-store-sales since the introduction of Meat & Cheese Bings into the natural channel and new partnerships like this one at Food Lion will continue to accelerate MingsBings growth nationwide.
MingsBings Cheeseburger, Ham & Cheese, Supreme Pizza, and Buffalo Chicken Bings are available for purchase at Food Lion in 2 packs, priced at $5.99.
Customers can visit MingsBings’ store locator at mingsbings.com/grocery to find MingsBings products near them. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @mingsbings.
Brianna Rios
The Chatter Club
+1 303-519-0883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok