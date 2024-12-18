Justrite Safety Group Featured in Newsweek: A Century of Protecting People, Property, and the Planet

Justrite Safety Group has been featured in a Newsweek article highlighting the company's commitment to protecting workers, assets, and the environment.

We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our dedication to advancing workplace safety. This feature underscores our ongoing commitment to protecting people, property, and the planet.” — Ankush Kumar

IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justrite Safety Group , a global leader in workplace safety solutions, has been featured in a prominent Newsweek article highlighting the company's century-long commitment to protecting workers, assets, and the environment.The article, titled "Justrite Safety Group: A legacy of protecting people, property and planet," showcases the company's comprehensive range of safety solutions and its proactive approach to regulatory compliance and sustainable practices.Key highlights from the Newsweek feature include:• Justrite Safety Group's 100-year history of innovation in workplace safety• The company's extensive portfolio of over 150,000 safety products• Insights from President and CEO Ankush Kumar on the company's mission and future outlook• Justrite's commitment to sustainability and environmental protection• The group's expertise in navigating complex safety regulations"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our dedication to advancing workplace safety and sustainability," said Ankush Kumar, President and CEO of Justrite Safety Group. "This feature underscores our ongoing commitment to protecting people, property, and the planet through innovative safety solutions."The Newsweek article also highlights Justrite Safety Group's, forward-looking approach, including its development of cutting-edge products to address emerging risks such as lithium-ion battery safety. To read the full Newsweek article and learn more about Justrite Safety Group's industry-leading safety solutions, visit JustriteSafetyGroup.com.About Justrite Safety Group:Justrite Safety Group, is a global leader in manufacturing industrial safety products, offering comprehensive solutions for chemical storage, spill containment, environmental protection, and workplace safety. With a century-long legacy of excellence, Justrite Safety Group continues to set new standards for innovation and compliance in workplace safety. Brands represented by Justrite Safety Group include Justrite Manufacturing, Eagle Manufacturing, ComplianceSigns, U.S. Chemical Storage, Basic Concepts, Inc., Checkers Safety, NoTrax Industrial Matting, AccuformNMC, Hughes Safety, Terraplas, and Sall.

