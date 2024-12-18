Training and supporting more students than ever before to join our growing healthcare team

CANADA, December 18 - Island students continue to receive tuition support for healthcare training to strengthen the healthcare system in Prince Edward Island.

The Resident Care Worker Support Program, Licensed Practical Nurse and Paramedic Support Program, and the Marion L. Reid Grant offer financial assistance to Island students for their training. In return, students commit to serving on PEI for at least two years after completing their programs.

Since 2022, the provincial government has supported successful graduates by providing free tuition for entry into the healthcare system in PEI through the following programs:

Licensed Practical Nurse: 50 students

Primary Care Paramedicine: 13 students

Advanced Care Paramedicine: 8 students

Resident Care Worker: 145 students

“By removing financial barriers through tuition and grant programs, we have opened doors for more students to pursue their dreams of entering the healthcare workforce in PEI. We are excited to see progress in these recruitment initiatives to help fill the gaps in our healthcare system.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Island students receiving tuition support for the 2024-25 academic year include:

Licensed Practical Nurse: 41 students

Primary Care Paramedicine: 30 students

Advanced Care Paramedicine: 9 students

Resident Care Worker: 45 students

In addition to the above tuition support programs, another 173 post-secondary students have been deemed eligible for the newly launched Marion L. Reid Grant this academic year. The new grant provides tuition support for individuals studying in targeted healthcare training programs for a two-year return in service agreement to work on Prince Edward Island. Once final requirements for applicants are completed in the new year, students will receive the new grant, valued at $3,200. This will be credited towards tuition and education costs through the student’s respective post-secondary institutions. Applications for the Marion L. Reid Grant remain open.

“By working collaboratively across Government, we continue to identify programs to support students to further their education,” said Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population. “Through the on-going investments, we are committed to providing Island students with the opportunity to contribute to the province’s workforce.”

Backgrounder

Licensed Practical Nursing and Paramedic Support Program

The Licensed Practical Nursing and Paramedic support program was developed as one of the initiatives to address the shortages within the healthcare sector. The program will provide financial assistance, including 100% tuition support for the school year to eligible individuals to help them complete a post-secondary certificate or diploma and commit to working in Prince Edward Island.

Resident Care Worker Support Program

The Resident Care Worker support program was developed as one of the initiatives to address the shortages within the public, private and non-profit sector of resident care workers. The program will provide financial assistance, including free tuition for the school year to eligible individuals to help them complete a post-secondary certificate or diploma and transition to sustainable employment.

Marion L. Reid Grant

Beginning in the fall of 2024, the Marion L. Reid Grant will provide funding for PEI residents who are enrolled in eligible health care programs at universities and colleges across Canada. Though most of the eligible programs of study are only available off-island, UPEI's Registered Nurse and Nurse Practitioner programs are also eligible for this grant.

