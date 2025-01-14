Gold Key Auto Celebrates 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

WAYCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Key Auto, a family-owned dealership located at 503 Memorial Drive, has been honored with an esteemed 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award.This recognition, driven by votes from customers and community members, highlights the dealership’s unique approach to car buying, blending exceptional service with a playful and welcoming atmosphere.Gold Key Auto stands out not just for its inventory and financing options, but for the owner’s and team members’ ability to turn car shopping into an enjoyable event. With activities ranging from superhero-themed days to customer appreciation parties featuring mechanical bull rides, a dunk tank, and bounce houses for kids, the dealership has redefined what it means to create a memorable customer experience.The Best of Georgia Awards, hosted by Gbj.com, celebrate businesses and their owners who excel in community engagement and customer satisfaction. These honors go beyond positive reviews, recognizing companies that foster trust and leave a lasting impression. For Gold Key Auto, the secret lies in their commitment to a customer-first mindset paired with a touch of fun.“We’ve always aimed to create a stress-free, enjoyable experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” said owner Craig Johnson. “This award is a reflection of the trust and loyalty of our customers, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support.”With over two decades at the same location, Gold Key Auto has become a cornerstone of the Waycross community. Known for its wide selection of vehicles and flexible financing options—including in-house financing—the dealership’s team strives to make car ownership accessible to all.Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award is more than an accolade; it’s a tribute to the power of strong community ties and an unwavering dedication to customer care. For Gold Key Auto, the recognition underscores their impact on South Georgia and North Florida.Whether anyone is in the market for a new vehicle or just wants to experience the dealership’s vibrant atmosphere, the Gold Key Auto team offers more than a transaction—they offer a celebration. Step onto their lot, and customers are likely to leave with a car, some smiles, and perhaps even stories about the day they rode a mechanical bull or saw a superhero sell a car.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.