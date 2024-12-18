Dinosaur Group Holdings Continues the Expansion of its new Global Corporate Credit Securities Market Unit with New Hire

Dinosaur Group Logo

Paul Janowitz joins Dinosaur Group Holdings as Managing Director & Head of Global Trading of the newly created Global Corporate Credit Securities (GCCS) unit.

Paul's experience both on the buy-side and sell-side aligns well with GCCS's approach in offering a client oriented global product offering in corporate credit." — Elliot Grossman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinosaur Financial Group LLC. (DFG), a New York based Investment Firm and Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), a London based Institutional Brokerage announced the joining of Paul Janowitz as Managing Director & Head of Global Trading of the newly created Global Corporate Credit Securities (GCCS) unit.Paul will report to Robert Rahman, the Global Head of the GCCS Sales and Trading unit. He will oversee the trading business for all Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, Stressed, Special Situations, Levered Loans, Re-Org Equities, Trade Claims, Private Credit and Converts. Paul is a veteran portfolio manager, trader and analyst with 28 years of credit risk experience in the fixed income industry having managed risk successfully through all economic cycles at both European and US institutions including two hedge funds, two banks, and an insurance company.Prior to Dinosaur Financial, Paul was the Managing Director & Head of High Yield Trading at StoneX Group. While at StoneX, he supervised sales/trading, managed a proprietary long short credit book, and marketed a successfully launched co-managed StoneX HY new issue. Before StoneX, he was a Consumer Discretionary PM and senior research analyst at Aviva Investors for 4 years. Prior to Aviva, Paul was a relative value credit PM at Castle Creek Arbitrage managing relative value credit trades for nearly 14 years. He originally trained at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 1996 to 2002 where he served as a sell-side VP European Cable and Media HY Research Analyst as well as a Health Care Analyst.While competitors are withdrawing, DFG’s new global corporate credit initiative seeks to provide clients with an alternative to the bulge bracket that will support clients with reliable and trustworthy execution capabilities. The new team at Dinosaur Financial will look to gain fixed income clients trust, add value, and provide liquidity.Announcing his appointment, Robert Rahman, Global Head of GCCS unit at Dinosaur Group said, “Paul’s experience and leadership trading distressed, re-org equities, trade claims and levered loans will help the new GCCS unit provide trust and expertise tailored to the distressed client base.”Elliot Grossman, Managing Director, DFG added, “I am excited to have Paul join Robert’s new GCCS unit. Paul’s experience both on the buy-side and sell-side aligns well with GCCS’s approach in offering a client oriented global product offering in corporate credit.”About Dinosaur Group HoldingsDinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is the holding company for Dinosaur Financial Group LLC. (DFG), an investment firm registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors , LLC.Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

