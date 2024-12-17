Submit Release
Armenia: Finding strength to fulfill a long-held dream

“I had some experience working in a pastry factory and always enjoyed cooking, which gave me the confidence to pursue my dream,” she said. 

For Alina, another important reason behind wanting to open a bakery was to have a stable livelihood which would allow her to spend more time with her son and focus on him when he returns. Her family has been a big help in setting up her small business. In the meanwhile, through her new venture, she has also been able to give back to her community by helping others find employment. Currently, she has three employees and another person is expected to join the staff soon.

The ICRC helped Alina start her own business by providing a conditional cash grant. Through this initiative, we aimed to empower her with a sustainable income, fostering self-sufficiency and creating job opportunities for others.

