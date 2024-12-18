Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 38th issue of Books and the City

MACAU, December 18 - The 38th issue of Books and the City, published by the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is now available to the public. Themed “The Era of E-Reading”, this issue introduces the diverse e-resources available at IC’s public libraries, shares user experiences, and features insights from experts on the current e-reading trends.

In this issue, the “Library Handbook” reviews lectures and training courses on antique book restoration, provides professional knowledge about restoration technologies, and promotes the protection of precious documents and knowledge on preservation. The section “Reading Landscape” highlights the Bairro da Ilha Verde Library, which was inaugurated in September, capturing beautiful moments of reading in the community and showcasing the integration of reading into our daily lives. The section “Author’s Say” introduces Little Fish Swims into the Moon by student poet Chen Junzhe, a vibrant and lively poem that explores the delicate emotions of life. The section “New Launch” not only introduces a rich variety of new books and magazines, but also features 10 brief yet insightful book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English, offering readers a wealth of options and inspiration.

A total of 3,000 copies of Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under IC, higher education institutions, Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art facilities in Macao. The online version is available on the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo.