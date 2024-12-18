Collection of award-winning essays on patriotism from UM Cheng Yu Tung College published

MACAU, December 18 - The book Voices of Elegance—A Collection of Award-Winning Essays on Patriotism from Cheng Yu Tong College of the University of Macau, edited by Interim Master Wong Seng Fat and Associate Master Gong Yingxue of Cheng Yu Tong College (CYTC) of the University of Macau (UM), has been published by Culture Hall. This publication marks a significant milestone in CYTC’s efforts in national education.

The book’s foreword was written by Mok Kai Ming, vice rector of UM. The book is divided into seven sections and features 23 articles, 20 of which are award-winning essays by 12 CYTC students who participated in various writing competitions. The competitions covered topics such as cultural security, cybersecurity, Chinese civilisation, reviews of the film ‘Macao: Back to Common Roots Narrative Film’, and reviews of Macao literary works. The collection also includes three essays on students’ writing experiences.

Prof Wong, who is also the editor of the book, said that UM’s residential college education aims to cultivate seven competencies among students: responsible citizenship, global competitiveness, knowledge integration, teamwork and collaboration, service and leadership, cultural engagement, and healthy lifestyle. Students have improved their responsible citizenship, cultural engagement, and knowledge integration through participation in writing competitions.

The book launch event was held at CYTC. The event was attended by Vice Rector Mok; Pang Chap Chong, dean of students of UM; and college representatives. During the event, Prof Wong introduced the background of the book and its significance for national education. Prof Gong, and student writers Cheang Nga U and Dai Ziyi, then shared their creative intentions and writing experiences. They mentioned that these works not only reflect the writers’ personal expressions, but also convey their deep understanding of the concept of patriotism. Their sharing and the book received positive feedback from those who attended the event.