Cultural Affairs Bureau organises countdown events in Macao and Taipa to celebrate the New Year with the public

MACAU, December 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau and TDM – Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., the 2024 Macau Countdown Concert and the 2024 Taipa Countdown Show will be held at Sai Van Lake Plaza and Taipa Houses, respectively, on the evening of 31 December. Famous Hong Kong singers George Lam, Sally Yeh and Johnny Yip will participate in the closing performances, celebrating the New Year with a number of artists, for the delight of residents and tourists.

The 2024 Macau Countdown Concert will be held at Sai Van Lake Plaza on 31 December from 10pm to 12:10am of the following day, featuring closing performances by renowned Hong Kong singers George Lam and Sally Yeh, who will present uplifting classic hits, as well as a thrilling line-up of singers and bands including Maria Cordero, German Ku, Vivian Chan, Rico Long, Nick Ngai, FIDA, Daze in White, Ocean Walker, and Ying May Supermarket, KC Ao Ieong and DAX One Dance Complex. Bobo Leong and Jeoffrey Wong will serve as the masters of ceremonies, leading the singers and the audience to the count down for the new year.

The 2024 Taipa Countdown Show will be held at Taipa Houses with a focus on the integration of diverse cultures. The stage performances will start at 8:30pm, with the participation of local singer and bands: winifai, Concrete/Lotus and Peony & Lon, who will perform and liven up the atmosphere, ending with a series of classic songs performed by Hong Kong singer Johnny Yip. In addition, a series of cultural performances will be presented, including dance by Victor Kumar and the Bollywood Dreams Group, traditional Philippine dance by the Bisdak Association of Macao, traditional song and dance by the Indonesian,Myanmar and Vietnamese communities in Macao, Jason Fong light juggling and magic shows, as well as Youth Variety Show. Cultural booths will be set up by members of the Philippine, Indian, Indonesian, Myanmar and Vietnamese communities in Macao from 8:30pm to 11:30pm, showcasing local traditional costumes, tourist information, authentic snacks and drinks, and highlighting the lifestyle in Macao characterised by the harmonious co-existence and integration of different cultures and peoples.

Admission to both events is free. Road closure, security checks and traffic control measures will be implemented, and details of measures will be announced later.

For more information about the events, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” and “IC Art” page on Facebook, and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.