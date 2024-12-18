Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Announces 2024 Awardees 

Five educators have been named 2024 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) Teachers of the Year. This award recognizes outstanding health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and profession.

This year’s Maine AHPERD Teachers of the Year include:

In addition to Teachers of the Year, Maine APHERD also recognizes individuals and a community partner organization who serve as strong supporters of the Maine APHERD mission. For 2024, they include:

Additionally, Maine APHERD has recognized eight students hailing from seven Maine institutes of higher education as 2024 Outstanding Future Professionals in health and physical education:

Megan Dionne – University of Maine, Farmington

Emily Factor – University of New England

Samantha Fickett – University of New England

Olivia Gray – University of Maine, Presque Isle

Alexa Peck – University of Maine, Orono

Courtney Peltak – University of New England

Hannah Richardson – University of New England

Jobet Tardiff – Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Pictured from left to right: Alexa Peck, Jobet Tardiff, Courtney Peltak, Jamie Dillon (Maine AHPERD President), Samantha Fickett, Megan Dionne, Hannah Richardson. (Absent from photograph: Emily Factor and Olivia Gray.)

Check out the Maine AHPERD website for highlights and resources from the annual conference, held on November 2-4, 2024.

