Elmwood Park Zoo Illuminates the Winter Season With Spectacular Wild Lights Experience

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elmwood Park Zoo’s highly anticipated holiday event, Wild Lights , is back and brighter than ever! This enchanting walk-through experience promises to dazzle guests with a world of enchanting light displays, glowing animal sculptures, and festive fun. Running on select nights through December 30, 2024, Wild Lights promises to be the highlight of the holiday season for families across the region.As darkness falls, the zoo comes alive with an extraordinary display of light installations that capture the imagination of children and adults alike. But the magic doesn’t stop with the light show. Visitors can also enjoy taking pictures with Santa Claus, whirling around on carousel rides, and savoring seasonal treats that capture the flavors of the holidays. Children will also delight in meeting one of their favorite characters, Mickey Mouse, and exploring the Trail of the Jaguar, a mesmerizing walk-through experience.A unique highlight of the event is the animal meet-and-greet sessions, where guests can see their favorite animals and learn fascinating facts about how different species adapt to the winter season. Curious minds will discover how some animals, like polar bears, thrive in icy conditions thanks to their thick fur and layer of blubber, while others, like turtles, enter brumation — a state similar to hibernation — to survive the cold. These engaging encounters provide an educational twist to the evening’s festivities, ensuring that Wild Lights is as informative as it is entertaining.When purchasing tickets online , guests can choose Anytime Admission. This flexible ticket option allows guests to visit the event on any available date and time through December 30, 2024, without the need to pre-select a specific day. Whether planning a family outing or a spontaneous evening under the stars, Anytime Admission makes it easier than ever to enjoy the magic of Wild Lights.Experience the wonder, delight, and festive spirit of the winter season at Elmwood Park Zoo. Visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ to purchase tickets online or learn more about the zoo’s other exciting events.About Elmwood Park Zoo:Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/

