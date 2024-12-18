Leading Finance Veteran Stefan Krause joins artius.iD Board of Strategic Advisors

Stefan Krause has joined artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors

Stefan Krause, former CFO of BMW Group and Deutsche Bank, joins the Board of Strategic Advisors at artius.iD.

artius.iD's innovative approach is critical to addressing today's identity security challenges, and I'm excited to contribute to its rapid growth and success.” — Stefan Krause

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- artius.iD , the global leader in secure, self-managed identity and decentralized ID, has today announced the appointment of Stefan Krause , former CFO of BMW Group and Deutsche Bank, to its Board of Strategic Advisors.With over three decades of executive experience at blue-chip corporations, Krause brings unparalleled expertise to artius.iD. He will provide strategic advice to the business as it continues to scale its digital identity and cybersecurity offering to multinational corporates and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).Krause has held pivotal executive roles at global finance and automotive corporations, including CFO of BMW Group and CFO of Deutsche Bank. He has also served as Chairman of Rolls-Royce, Postbank AG, and BHF Bank, and on the boards of Allianz AG, Rocket Internet, and Wiesmann Automotive, among others.His expertise also extends to start-ups and SMBs. He is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of B–ON, the all-service EV solutions provider, and co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Canoo, the EV manufacturer.Krause joins artius.iD at a time when cybersecurity threats pose an increasingly sophisticated risk to financial institutions. His distinction within the global financial ecosystem puts artius.iD in a robust position to meet the demand for digital ID solutions among leading financial firms.This announcement follows the appointments of Burton M. Goldfield, former CEO and President of TriNet, and Ed Watal, founder and Principal of Intellibus, to artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors. Together, these appointments underscore artius.iD's strategy to become the leading provider of cyber-secure ID solutions for SMBs, multinational corporations, and public entities. Michael Marcotte , founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD, said: "Stefan Krause's unrivalled depth of experience will be invaluable to artius.iD as we continue to support the increasingly complex cybersecurity and digital ID needs of leading firms across the finance and automotive industries. I'm thrilled to welcome him to our Board of Strategic Advisors."Stefan Krause, Strategic Advisory Board Member at artius.iD, added: "I'm honored to join artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors and to support the company's mission to revolutionize decentralized ID. Their innovative approach is critical to addressing today's identity security challenges, and I’m excited to contribute to its rapid growth and success."###About artius.iDartius.iD is the global leader in secure, self-managed individual identity solutions. Driven by a transformative vision to reshape the way digital sovereignty is protected, artius.iD empowers individuals to reclaim control of their identities, making identity theft obsolete and providing organizations with unparalleled insight and confidence in their relationships with customers and employees. With advanced quantum encryption resilience and pioneering decentralized ID management, artius.iD is more than an identity management solution – it is the future of digital identity, now.For more information, visit artiusid.dev.About Stefan KrauseStefan is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in the global finance and automotive industries. He has held executive roles at blue-chip companies, including as CFO of Deutsche Bank and Group CFO of BMW.Stefan is also a trailblazer of the electric vehicles sector, having co-founded Canoo, which under his leadership achieved a $2.3 billion NASDAQ listing, and served as CEO of B-ON, securing $150 million in funding and building a global EV manufacturing and smart electric ecosystem. Stefan's expertise extends to M&A, strategic development, and innovation.Visit Stefan Krause's profiles for more information:LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefan-krause-1729bb115 About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). NASDAQ-listed EchoStar is one of the world’s largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply his expertise at a range of organizations across technology, venture capital, and government. His roles have included chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center Board, Board member of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators.Visit Michael Marcotte’s profiles for more information:Wikipedia – https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte The Marque – https://www.themarque.com/profile/michael-marcotte X – https://x.com/mfmarcotte Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realmichaelfrederickmarcotte/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-frederick-marcotte/ artius.iD – https://www.artiusid.dev/pages/leadership/michael-marcotte

