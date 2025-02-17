artius.iD and DryyvAI announce strategic partnership to revolutionize digital ID security in the car rental industry

artius.iD and DryyvAI announce strategic partnership

artius.iD has today partnered with DryyvAI to enhance security in AI-powered car rentals using decentralized identity solutions.

This strategic alliance merges DryyvAI's AI expertise with artius.iD's disruptive ID tech, setting a next-gen standard for secure and intelligent car-sharing.” — Michael Marcotte

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- artius.iD , the global leader in self-managed and decentralized ID, announces a strategic partnership with DryyvAI , the leader in AI-powered premium car rentals.Through this partnership, DryyvAI will incorporate artius.iD's advanced decentralized identity solutions, leveraging quantum encryption resilience to offer unparalleled security and fraud prevention for the former's users.This integration will enable DryyvAI's fully digital, on-demand delivery and pickup service to operate with enhanced trust and efficiency, ensuring seamless and secure identity verification for both renters and sharers alike. By leveraging AI-driven mobility and decentralized identity security, DryyvAI and artius.iD are pioneering the next frontier of frictionless, trust-first vehicle sharing, creating a disruptive force in mobility technology.The announcement follows hot on the heels of the announcement that Stefan Krause, the former CFO of BMW Group, has joined artius.iD’s Board of Strategic Advisors, and as the business expands its leadership in digital ID security across the wider automobile industry – backed by Stefan Krause’s decades of executive experience in the space.artius.iD supports industry-leading multinational corporations across the finance, technology, and HR sectors.The pioneering force behind renthailing, DryyvAI are reimagining and re-engineering the car rental experience. Its platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled personalization, convenience, and efficiency, setting a new standard that legacy rental companies cannot match.DryyvAI is shaking up the car-rental market with AI capabilities that disrupt and differentiate. The strategic partnership with artius.ID will set a new benchmark for trust and security in the fast-growing car sharing and rental industry.The strategic partnerships follows other high-profile additions to artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors, including former Oracle and Google enterprise sales leader, Jeffrey Keplar; Founder and Principal of Intellibus, Ed Watal; and former President and CEO of TriNet, Burton Goldfield.This announcement underscores artius.iD's strategy as the leading provider of cyber-secure ID solutions for SMBs, multinational corporations, and public entities, pan-sector. Michael Marcotte , Founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD, said: "artius.iD is committed to empowering individuals with control over their digital identities while providing businesses with the confidence they need to operate securely."This strategic alliance merges DryyvAI’s AI expertise with artius.iD’s disruptive identity tech, forging a next-generation standard in secure, intelligent car-sharing ecosystems. Our collaboration with DryyvAI is a testament to how decentralized identity can drive innovation in mobility and beyond."Stefan Krause, Executive Chairman of DryyvAI, said: "Our partnership with artius.iD further strengthens our position as an industry disrupter for the car-renting industry. By integrating their next-generation identity solutions, we are ensuring that our platform offers the highest level of security and convenience, giving our users peace of mind when sharing and renting premium vehicles."###About artius.iDartius.iD is the global leader in secure, self-managed individual identity solutions. Driven by a transformative vision to reshape the way digital sovereignty is protected, artius.iD empowers individuals to reclaim control of their identities, making identity theft obsolete and providing organizations with unparalleled insight and confidence in their relationships with customers and employees. With advanced quantum encryption resilience and pioneering decentralized ID management, artius.iD is the future of digital identity, now.For more details on artius.iD, visit artiusid.dev.About DryyvAIDryyvAI is the pioneering force behind renthailing, reimagining, re-crafting and re-engineering the car rental industry by offering a secure, seamless, and convenient experience for customers. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, DryyvAI delivers unparalleled personalization, convenience, and efficiency, setting a new standard that legacy rental companies cannot match. DryyvAI’s commitment to innovation, security, and personalization ensures a secure, frictionless and unparalleled rental experience for every customer. DryyvAI is redefining mobility and transforming the way people rent and share vehicles.For more information about Dryyv AI, visit www.Dryyv.ai About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). He left EchoStar in 2014 to apply expertise at a range of organizations across technology, VC, and government.Wikipedia – https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte The Marque – https://www.themarque.com/profile/michael-marcotte X – https://x.com/mfmarcotte Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realmichaelfrederickmarcotte/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-frederick-marcotte/ artius.iD – https://www.artiusid.dev/pages/leadership/michael-marcotte

