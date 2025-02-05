Enterprise tech sales leader Jeffrey Keplar joins artius.iD Board of Strategic Advisors

Jeffrey Keplar has joined artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors

Jeffrey Keplar, former Oracle and Google enterprise sales leader, joins the Board of Strategic Advisors at artius.iD.

I've been hugely impressed by artius.iD's ability to stay one step ahead of malicious actors and ensure that organizations can operate securely in a complex digital world.” — Jeffrey Keplar

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- artius.iD , the global leader in secure, self-managed, decentralized individual identity solutions, has today appointed former Oracle and Google enterprise sales leader Jeffrey Keplar to its Board of Strategic Advisors.Keplar has more than three decades of experience building sales teams and leading enterprise tech sales strategies at the world's largest businesses. He held various sales leadership roles at Oracle over a period of nearly 20 years, ultimately serving as Group Vice President at the business and overseeing the tech giant's North America sales operations.While at Oracle, his experience included heading up the firm's largest US customers, directing the team that generated $1.6 billion in annual new and renewal revenue, and, prior to that, running sales and account management for one-fifth of the business' Fortune 500 enterprise accounts.Keplar's career experience also includes serving as Director of Select Accounts (Financial Services) at Google, where he was responsible for leading the go-to-market strategy for Google Cloud and selling in its suite of cloud services to enterprise financial services clients.He was also previously Vice President of Worldwide Sales at MapR Technologies, the leading AI and ML data platform, where he closed deals with 3 of the 4 top US banks. He is founder of Cardinal Initiatives, which provides strategic sales advisory to high-growth businesses.Keplar joins artius.iD as it continues to rapidly scale its enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering and grow its base of corporate clients in the US and global markets. His appointment comes as the cybersecurity threats faced by multinationals, especially banks and financial services firms, escalate and grow in complexity.The announcement follows a string of appointments to artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors, including former CEO and President of TriNet Burton M. Goldfield, leading AI expert Ed Watal and Stefan Krause, former CFO of BMW Group and Deutsche Bank. Michael Marcotte , Founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our Board of Strategic Advisors. His depth of expertise in enterprise tech sales, combined with his proven ability to drive rapid revenue growth, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our impact."Jeff Keplar, Strategic Board Advisor at artius.iD, added: "I'm honored to join artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors and excited to contribute to its important mission of redefining digital identity."I've been hugely impressed by artius.iD's ability to not just respond to the challenges faced by corporates, but proactively shape the future of identity security to stay one step ahead of malicious actors and ensure that organizations can operate securely in a complex and dangerous digital world."###About Jeffrey KeplarJeffrey is a seasoned enterprise tech sales leader. Between 1996 and 2015, he led sales teams at Oracle Corporation, where he was ultimately responsible for the business' largest North American accounts. He led the team responsible for $172m in new system software revenue, $520m in total new revenue, and $1.6b in total annual new and renewal revenue.He went on to serve as Vice President (Worldwide Vertical Markets) at MapR Technologies, the leading AI data platform, and Director of Select Accounts (Financial Services) at Google. In the latter role, he was responsible for helping to set Google's go-to-market strategy for Google Cloud, generating $54m ARR. Today, he is founder and CEO of sales advisory consultancy Cardinal Initiatives.Visit Jeffrey Keplar's profiles for more information:Website – https://www.jeffkeplar.com/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffrey-keplar-63a2b86/ X – https://x.com/jeffkeplar About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). NASDAQ-listed EchoStar is one of the world’s largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply expertise at a range of organizations across technology, venture capital, and government. His roles have included chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center, Board member of OEDIT, and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators.Visit Michael Marcotte’s profiles for more information:Wikipedia – https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte The Marque – https://www.themarque.com/profile/michael-marcotte X – https://x.com/mfmarcotte Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realmichaelfrederickmarcotte/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-frederick-marcotte/ artius.iD – https://www.artiusid.dev/pages/leadership/michael-marcotte

