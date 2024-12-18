Isoxaflutole Market projected to reach US$354.231 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 5.19%

The global isoxaflutole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19%, reaching a market size of US$354.231 million in 2030 from US$275.025 million in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global isoxaflutole market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$354.231 million by 2030.Isoxaflutole is a synthetic compound of the isoxazole group of chemicals used as an herbicide . It can control a wide spectrum of grasses and broadleaf weeds. The use of isoxaflutole in the production of soybeans has been significant. The prime countries producing soybeans are present mainly in the Americas region. Such as Brazil has a global share of production of 39% and 153 Million Metric Tons production in 2023/2024, followed by the United States with 29% of the share and 113.27 Million Metric Tons production in the same year. This region holds a significant share of agriculture inputs especially the herbicides like isoxaflutole.Following this, US-based Bayers launched TriVolt, a herbicide registered by the EPA in February 2022. This is selective selective corn herbicide from Bayer. TriVolt brings built-in resistance management and consistently high levels of weed control for corn growers. TriVolt has three different active ingredients, such as Thiencarbazone, Flufenacet, and Isoxaflutole from Groups 2, 15, and 27 herbicides, respectively. TriVolt helps combat troublesome grass and broadleaf weeds, such as waterhemp, Foxtail species, Common ragweed, Kochia, and Palmer Amaranth. This helps to keep a successful weed management program and maximize yield.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-isoxaflutole-market By crop type, the global isoxaflutole market is segmented into corn, soybeans, and others. The increased demand and production of different varieties of these crops will expand the market for the isoxaflutole. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, global production has increased to 1.23 Billion Metric Tons in 2023/2024 from 1.16 Billion Metric Tons in 2022/2023, this is growth of 6%. The usage of Isoxaflutole is likely to increase production throughout the world for the herbicide application.Based on geography, the North American region of the global isoxaflutole market is growing significantly. In the United States, isoxaflutole is labeled for use on corn in 18 states, further, the US is the largest producer of corn with 389.67 Million Metric Tons production in 2023/2024. Mexico also has a significant production of corn with 23.5 Million Metric Tons production in 2023/2024. With the increased production capacity of several crops including corn, the demand for the isoxaflutole will boost.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global isoxaflutole market that have been covered are Sigma Aldrich, BASF, Bayer, Shandong Aokun Crop Science Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals Co., Ltd., Chemos GmbH & Co., KG, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Shanghai E-Tong Chemical Co., Ltd., AgChemAccess Limited, and MedChemExpress.The market analytics report segments the global isoxaflutole market as follows:• By Crop Typeo Corno Soybeanso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Sigma Aldrich• BASF• Bayer• Shandong Aokun Crop Science Co., Ltd.• Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals Co., Ltd.• Chemos GmbH & Co., KG• Santa Cruz Biotechnology• Shanghai E-Tong Chemical Co., Ltd.• AgChemAccess Limited• MedChemExpressExplore More Reports:• Bleaching Agent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bleaching-agent-market • Global Specialty Oxidants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-specialty-oxidants-market • Global Antioxidants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-antioxidants-market

