Jobma Tops G2 Winter 2025 Report with Leader and Momentum Leader Recognition

Jobma earns prestigious Leader and Momentum Leader titles in G2's Winter 2025 Report.

Our focus has always been on driving tangible results for our customers through innovation and exceptional hiring experiences. We’re proud to set the benchmark for excellence in the industry.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma, a leading AI video interviewing platform , announced today that it has been awarded Leader and Momentum Leader awards in the G2 Winter 2025 report. These prestigious accolades cement Jobma’s position as a top-tier solution in video interviewing. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator, with over 100 million users annually.The Leader and Momentum Leader recognitions highlight Jobma’s strong market presence, customer satisfaction, and innovation in the video interviewing space. These awards reflect the platform’s dedication to providing an unparalleled hiring experience for employers and candidates alike.“This recognition from G2 as a Leader reaffirms Jobma’s position as a pioneer in recruitment technology,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “Our focus has always been on driving tangible results for our customers through innovation and exceptional hiring experiences.”“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”Jobma enables organizations to enhance hiring quality at scale while significantly reducing time-to-hire. Its recognition as a Leader and Performance Leader by G2 further solidifies Jobma’s position as an indispensable solution for businesses worldwide.About G2G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator with over 100 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies.About JobmaJobma is an AI video interviewing software trusted by recruiters and HR teams worldwide. It enables organizations to streamline their hiring process with video and audio interviews, assessments, and seamless collaboration with team members. Jobma’s customers love it for its user-friendly interface, ethical AI features, and powerful integrations.For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com . To learn what users have to say about Jobma on G2, visit www.g2.com/products/jobma/reviews Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.