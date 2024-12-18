Marine Paints Market projected to surpass US$3,999.90 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.15%

The global marine paints market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15%, reaching a market size of US$3,999.90 million in 2030 from US$3,112.13 million in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global marine paints market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$3,999.90 million in 2030.Marine paints are coatings specifically made to protect and beautify marine structures and vessels against harsh environments such as saltwater, ultraviolet radiation, and biological fouling. Their functions include corrosion protection, fouling resistance, and aesthetics. Marine paints act as barrier protection preventing corrosion of metals from exposure to saltwater and oxygen. Marine paints can also serve as a very beautiful finish to the appearance of vessels. The selection of marine paint depends on the vessel type, the section to coat, and the performance characteristics desired.Factors that drive the global marine paints market include the development of international trade, shipbuilding activities, and the values of fuel efficiency. Increasing international trade increases the demand for marine coatings to protect merchant ships or vessels against corrosion due to the harsh marine environment within which they operate. The growing need for high-performance anti-fouling coatings is also spurred by the need to reduce drag due to marine fouling. There are specialized coatings required for offshore oil and gas exploration, which prevent corrosion and fouling on installations and equipment. Through the increasing concern for the environment, green marine paint technology has emerged that emits very little or none at all of volatile organic compounds into the marine.With the emergence of the global marine paints market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in March 2023, PPG announced its new marine coating technology called PPG Sigma glide 2390, which minimizes the power consumption of ships and cuts their carbon emissions. PPG HYDRORESET technology forms a smooth surface that is nonstick on the hull of marine vessels and does not have any ecosystems adverse impact.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-marine-paints-market By resin, the global marine paints market is categorized into three types broadly, epoxy, alkyd, and polyurethane. Epoxy coatings are expected to dominate the global marine paints market due to their excellent adhesive property, resistance to chemicals, high mechanical strength, and good abrasion resistance. They are most suitable for the long protection of marine vessels from severe environments and for granting long performance-life properties and will continue to be the dominant force in the market.The global marine paints market is segmented by product type into anticorrosion coatings and antifouling coatings. Anti-corrosion coatings will have a considerable market share in the global marine paints industry since they help protect vessels and offshore structures from corrosion in all possible ways. These are increasing in demand, with stringent environmental regulations and a booming shipbuilding and repair sector projected further to drive significant volumes of emerging countries.The global marine paints market is divided by application into cargo ships, passenger ships, and boats. Cargo ships will have the largest market share in the marine paints market due to the extreme demand and quantity for corrosion protection and anti-fouling coatings. The rising volume of global trade, coupled with growing stringent environmental regulations and a commitment to fuel efficiency, will drive cargo ship coating demand. Further, with an uptrend in the number of cargo ships, eco-friendly, high-performance coatings are some emerging trends fueling the demand for marine paints.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global marine paints market is growing significantly, due to growing shipbuilding and repair industries in the region, increasing maritime trade, and increased exploration and production activities offshore in oil and gas in Asia Pacific. Major hubs of the region such as China, South Korea, and Japan, contribute to demand for such marine coatings for vessels under construction and during their maintenance activities. Also, there are government initiatives under the region's green maritime practices that encourage the use of eco-friendly and high-quality performance marine coatings leading to overall market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global marine paints market have been covered as PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Chugoku Marine Paints, Jotun A/S, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Imron Marine, and Marine India Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the global marine paints market as follows:• By Resino Epoxyo Alkydo Polyurethane• By Product Typeo Anticorrosion coatingso Antifouling coatings• By Applicationo Cargo shipso Passenger shipso Boats• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Australia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• PPG Industries, Inc• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd• Hempel A/S• Chugoku Marine Paints• BASF Coatings GmbH• Jotun A/S• KCC Corporation• AkzoNobel N.V.• DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies• Axalta Coating Systems• International Marine Coating• Imron Marine• Protexion• Marine India GroupExplore More Reports:• Global Marine Fuel Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-marine-fuel-market • Marine Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/marine-sensors-market • Marine Compressor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/marine-compressor-market

