ADB Support to Enhance Preschool Education in Uzbekistan through Private Sector

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN (18 December 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been appointed as a transaction advisor to the Ministry of Preschool and School Education and the Ministry of Economy and Finance to support the delivery of high-quality preschool education via public–private partnerships (PPPs) in Jizzakh, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya and Tashkent regions in Uzbekistan. ADB is already providing similar advisory services for developing 100 preschools in the Samarkand region.

ADB’s transaction advisory support in all five regions will result in the creation of up to 500 preschools in the country (around 100 in each region) potentially benefitting 75,000 students. The pre-schools will contribute to meeting the goal of upgrading the education system as envisaged under Uzbekistan’s Strategy 2030.

“ADB’s transaction advisory support will bring best practices in the management and operation of pre-schools and help enhance the quality and sustainability of pre-school education,” said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya. “These projects mark another step toward ADB supporting private sector development in Uzbekistan. The projects will contribute to developing a foundation for an education system aligned with international standards.”

ADB’s support will include project preparation, project structuring, and support on procurement of qualified private partners for each project.

In the implementation of these projects, ADB will build on its experience in developing the PPP market in Uzbekistan and support the government and the private sector in strengthening their capacity to implement PPPs. So far, ADB has supported PPPs in the education, health, renewable energy, utilities, waste management, and water sectors in the country.

