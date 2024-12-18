Government ministers leading interdisciplinary team on foodborne illnesses and illicit trade brief media on progress on implementation of action plan, 18 Dec

Government ministers leading the interdisciplinary team on foodborne illnesses and illicit trade to brief media on progress on the implementation of the action plan

Ministers leading the multidisciplinary teams in government responsible for the national response to instances of food borne illnesses and illicit trade, will lead a media briefing to outline government’s action plan to manage foodborne illnesses.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Time: 08:30

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Str. Hatfield, Pretoria

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

Enquiries: Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Cell: 083 2106776

