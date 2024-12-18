Government ministers leading interdisciplinary team on foodborne illnesses and illicit trade brief media on progress on implementation of action plan, 18 Dec
Government ministers leading the interdisciplinary team on foodborne illnesses and illicit trade to brief media on progress on the implementation of the action plan
Ministers leading the multidisciplinary teams in government responsible for the national response to instances of food borne illnesses and illicit trade, will lead a media briefing to outline government’s action plan to manage foodborne illnesses.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 18 December 2024
Time: 08:30
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Str. Hatfield, Pretoria
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA
Enquiries: Ms Nomonde Mnukwa
Cell: 083 2106776
#GovZAUpdates
#servicedeliverysa
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.