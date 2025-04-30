SIU secures preservation order against the pension benefit of former SANDF official for Covid-19-related corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, effectively interdicting the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) from paying out a pension benefit of approximately R1.5 million due to Ms Nangamso Tyibilika, a former senior official of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The preservation order, granted on 31 March 2025, stems from the SIU’s ongoing investigation into serious procurement irregularities within the Department of Defence (DOD) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIU found that Ms Tyibilika, who was then serving as Chief Director: Budget Management and acting Chairperson of the Departmental Commercial Procurement Board, allegedly played a central role in the irregular awarding of Personal Protective Equipment contracts to joint suppliers. These awards contravened multiple legislative prescripts, including the National Treasury Regulations.

The SIU findings revealed alleged mismanagement of public funds, resulting in losses exceeding R28 million, fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements and unlawful financial flows benefitting individuals and entities.

In addition to the preservation order, the SIU has filed a review application at the Special Tribunal to nullify ten contracts awarded to five suppliers and to recover the funds unlawfully paid by the SANDF.

In February 2021, the SIU referred a disciplinary case against Ms Tyibilika and other implicated officials. She was found guilty of misconduct and dismissed from her position.

The investigation was authorised by Presidential Proclamation No. R23 of 2020. The SIU probe uncovered irregularities in the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at approximately R272.8 million. These included non-compliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentations, and collusion between suppliers and SANDF officials, pointing to systemic corruption. Evidence gathered shows that public funds were mismanaged, resulting in financial losses exceeding R28 million.

The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence.

The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

