Western Cape Mobility appeals for responsible road use

The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned about the high number of road fatalities and incidents of drunk driving recorded between 22 and 28 April 2025. During this period, 33 lives were lost on the province’s roads, 19 of which were pedestrians. In addition, 96 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

With schools currently on holiday and another long weekend approaching, all road users, especially drivers and pedestrians, are urged to take greater responsibility for safety.

“Our province continues to lose far too many lives on the road, particularly among pedestrians, who remain the most vulnerable group. We are also gravely concerned about the persistently high number of drunk driving arrests. These are not just statistics, they represent families, communities, and futures lost. We call on all road users to exercise extreme caution and make safety a priority,” said Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communication.

Tips for drivers:

Always slow down in residential areas and near schools.

Be extra cautious at night or in poor visibility conditions, many pedestrian incidents occur after dark.

Never drink and drive. If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver or use public transport or ride-hailing services.

Avoid distractions like mobile phones while driving.

Watch for pedestrians at crossings, intersections, and areas without sidewalks.

Tips for pedestrians:

Cross only at designated pedestrian crossings or intersections.

Wear visible or reflective clothing when walking, especially at night.

Avoid walking on roads while under the influence of alcohol.

Stay alert and avoid distractions like texting or listening to music while walking near traffic.

Teach children safe road behaviour and always supervise them near busy roads.

The Western Cape Mobility Department’s Traffic Law enforcement is working closely with municipalities and safety partners to increase visibility and enforcement during this high-risk period. Public awareness and individual responsibility, however, remain key to saving lives.

Let us all do our part to prevent further tragedies. Every life lost is one too many.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

