Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,664 in the last 365 days.

Call for applications: The Wildlife Institute of India training courses on natural heritage management in 2025

The Centre for World Natural Heritage Management and Training for the Asia and Pacific Region, a UNESCO Category 2 Centre, at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in Dehradun, India, will organize two training courses on natural heritage management in Dehradun, India in 2025. This course is directed at professionals, researchers and individuals working in the wildlife conservation/ heritage site management/ protected area management/ tourism sector within World Heritage sites.

 

Call for applications is open for the following two courses:

Two-week course (Natural Heritage Management) on 20 – 31 January 2025

Four-week course (Training in Natural Heritage Conservation) on 17 February – 14 March 2025

Both courses are fully funded by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and are open to candidates from developing and least-developed countries.

Further details on the courses and application procedures can be found through the provided link.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Call for applications: The Wildlife Institute of India training courses on natural heritage management in 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more