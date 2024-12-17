Call for applications: The Wildlife Institute of India training courses on natural heritage management in 2025

The Centre for World Natural Heritage Management and Training for the Asia and Pacific Region, a UNESCO Category 2 Centre, at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in Dehradun, India, will organize two training courses on natural heritage management in Dehradun, India in 2025. This course is directed at professionals, researchers and individuals working in the wildlife conservation/ heritage site management/ protected area management/ tourism sector within World Heritage sites.

Call for applications is open for the following two courses:

Two-week course (Natural Heritage Management) on 20 – 31 January 2025

Four-week course (Training in Natural Heritage Conservation) on 17 February – 14 March 2025

Both courses are fully funded by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and are open to candidates from developing and least-developed countries.

Further details on the courses and application procedures can be found through the provided link.