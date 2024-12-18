San Diego Sector Border Patrol continues to seize cocaine, arrest smugglers and scouts

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Clemente Station made another significant cocaine seizure last week on Interstate 5.

San Clemente Border Patrol agents seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine being smuggled through San Diego.

The event began Friday afternoon when agents stopped a vehicle along I-5 near the Basilone Road exit. After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, agents believed the driver was a possible scout for narcotics smuggling.

Around this same time, agents encountered another vehicle at a rest area on I-5. Agents spoke with that driver and had a Border Patrol K-9 team trained to detect the presence of concealed people, narcotics, and other contraband, conduct a non-intrusive search of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted agents to search the vehicle further. Agents discovered plastic-wrapped packages in an aftermarket compartment underneath the rear seat. The packages were consistent with illicit narcotics packaging. The suspected narcotics, the scout and smuggling vehicles, and both drivers were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

At the station, agents discovered two additional aftermarket compartments underneath the front seats of the smuggling vehicle. Agents removed a total of 40 cellophane-wrapped packages, the contents of which tested positive for cocaine. The weight of the cocaine was 102.85 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $793,000. The narcotics and both drivers and vehicles were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriffs’ Office and the case has been referred for state prosecution.

The cocaine was hidden in three different aftermarket compartments under the seats of an SUV.

“I applaud the great work and vigilance of the men and women of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “As transnational criminal organizations continue to operate in our domain, we will continue to be vigilant in keeping our communities safe.”

In Fiscal Year 2024, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents had the second highest fiscal year’s seizure of cocaine in two decades, totaling 2,862 pounds as well as seizing 4,276 pounds of methamphetamine, 67 pounds of heroin, and 782 pounds of fentanyl.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.