Mometu Short Film Contest 2024

Watch, vote, and celebrate fresh talent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mometu Short Film Contest enters its final week, offering audiences one last chance to watch and vote for their favorite films.The contest, which champions independent filmmakers and celebrates the power of storytelling highlights Mometu's commitment to fostering up-and-coming filmmakers, showcasing original works across genres and perspectives. By providing this platform, Mometu is helping to cultivate a vibrant community of creatives while giving audiences exclusive access to groundbreaking cinematic voices.The winner will be determined by a combination of public votes and a panel of esteemed industry professionals. Competing for the top spot are the final 10 films:• The Last Showing, directed by Marquise Myles• Spark Plug, directed by Cole J Sheldon• Natural Selection, directed by Amanda D'Ambrosio• Dear Nancy Sincerely Addy, directed by Adriel Bernal• Anyone Can Change, directed by Jerri Sher• Babe to Blocked, directed by Michelle Mary Schaefer• THE NERDIAC PROJECT, directed by Emanual Garcia, co-directed by Adrian Murphy• SKRILLA, directed by Chris Trull• GEMINI, directed by Aranaya Sharma• BACKLOG, directed by Jacqueline Elyse RosenthalThe grand prize includes a $5,000 cash award and a distribution deal, bringing the winning film to audiences on Mometu.Our distinguished panel includes:• Brian Hirsch, entertainment lecturer at USC and expert brand marketer• Jennifer Levinson, Tribeca Film Festival Now Creator• Harry Marks, classic film and Old Hollywood historian• Sierra Nowak, award-winning actress, model, producer, and director• Charles Angelis, Mometu’s Director of Content & Operations“At Mometu, we’re all about empowering fresh talent and providing a platform where their creativity can shine,” said Bryan Louzil, VP of Business Development for Mometu. “This contest is about more than just awards; it’s about building a supportive community of filmmakers and film lovers who can inspire each other to push boundaries and tell compelling stories.”With just one week left, don’t miss this opportunity to engage with exceptional stories, support fresh talent, and be part of a creative movement. Download the Mometu app, watch this year’s extraordinary submissions and cast your vote for your favorite film to help decide the winner.The winner will be announced on Mometu’s social channels on Monday, December 23, 2024.

