Derby Barracks / Burglary / Violation Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                           

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/24 at approximately 0523 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy Municipal Building

 

VIOLATION: Burglary and Violation of Conditions of Release X3

 

ACCUSED: Darin Farley                                            

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Village of North Troy

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/24, at approximately 0523 hours, the State Police received a report of a burglary at the Municipal Building in the Village of North Troy. It was learned a male subject forcefully entered into the building and attempted to break into a safe causing damage. Darin Farley, 37, of North Troy was developed as a suspect. Farley had active court ordered conditions of release outlining a curfew which he was later found to be in violation of. After investigation, Farley was taken into custody for the curfew violation. During processing, probable cause was developed to charge Farley with the crime of burglary. Farley was held on lack of $5,000 bail and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/24 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

