Derby Barracks / Burglary / Violation Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006498
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/17/24 at approximately 0523 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy Municipal Building
VIOLATION: Burglary and Violation of Conditions of Release X3
ACCUSED: Darin Farley
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VICTIM: Village of North Troy
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/24, at approximately 0523 hours, the State Police received a report of a burglary at the Municipal Building in the Village of North Troy. It was learned a male subject forcefully entered into the building and attempted to break into a safe causing damage. Darin Farley, 37, of North Troy was developed as a suspect. Farley had active court ordered conditions of release outlining a curfew which he was later found to be in violation of. After investigation, Farley was taken into custody for the curfew violation. During processing, probable cause was developed to charge Farley with the crime of burglary. Farley was held on lack of $5,000 bail and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.