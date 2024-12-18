Australian Tech Company G-mee Helps Families Create Safer Digital Experiences

Our devices make it easy for people to use the tech they love in a safer way. In short, you can fly the drone better, but you can’t have the social media.” — Charlie Brown

AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Australian Government's planned crackdown on social media access for younger users, families are rethinking how kids interact with technology. This big change reflects a growing trend: communities worldwide are putting kids' digital well-being first. Leading the charge is Aussie tech company G-mee , whose smart devices make it easier for families to manage what kids see and do online.Already available in over 30 countries, G-mee’s devices are designed to give families the tools they need for positive and safe technology use. By focusing on what’s helpful and cutting out what’s harmful, G-mee has become a go-to for parents around the world.Making Technology Safer for FamiliesLife and Technology expert, and founder of G-mee, Charlie Brown believes that with the right tools, technology can be a safe and productive part of family life. “There’s so much great tech out there that’s safe for families. It’s just about having the right devices that let the good stuff in and keep the bad stuff out,” said Charlie.That’s the idea behind G-mee. The company saw that kids are starting to use smart devices at younger ages and designed their products to help families create safer digital spaces. With easy-to-use parental controls, G-mee gives parents peace of mind while letting kids explore the best parts of tech.What Experts Are SayingScreen Addiction Psychologist Brad Marshall, author of The Tech Diet For Your Child and Teen, is a big supporter of G-mee. He’s seen the benefits of the devices in his clinical practice and says they’re a game changer for families.“Parents keep asking how the government will enforce social media bans. When I testified in Canberra earlier this year, I told leaders they need to push tech companies to create parental controls that actually work. G-mee’s devices stand out because they’re the most effective I’ve seen. Families I work with love how easy and reliable they are,” said Marshall.The Tech Families Want, Without the RisksThese days, so many things—like streaming music, audiobooks, smartwatches, and even drones—work better with a smart device. G-mee’s products let families enjoy those features without worrying about harmful content.“Our devices make it easy for people to use the tech they love in a safer way,” said Charlie Brown. “In short, you can fly the drone better, but you can’t have the social media.”Parents and experts around the globe are backing G-mee for its simple, family-friendly approach to technology. By focusing on safety and functionality, G-mee is helping families redefine how kids use smart devices.For more information about G-mee and its range of devices, please visit au.g-mee.com About G-mee:G-mee is an Australian tech company on a mission to make digital experiences safer and smarter for families. Their devices, packed with robust parental controls and user-friendly features, help families around the world take control of their tech use.About Brad Marshall:Brad Marshall is a Screen Addiction Psychologist, Speaker, Internationally Published Author, and Researcher. Brad works with large and small organizations to help them tackle the uncertainty and stress of their staff experience in the modern hybrid/remote/in-office world and the technology that consumes them. Brad has no commercial involvement in G-mee.

