G-mee Introduces Back-to-School Connect Pro Smartphone Package Designed for Kids’ Safety and Parental Control
Affordable first phone for kids: G-mee bundles Connect Pro, prepaid SIM & rugged case to help parents save this back-to-school season.
The G-mee Connect Pro is designed to give children the connectivity they want, while parents maintain control over content and usage through G-mee Co-Pilot, the brand’s subscription-free parental control system. Parents can start with managed calls, SMS, and live device tracking, then gradually unlock additional apps and features as their child grows.
As part of the new bundle, G-mee includes a free SpeedTalk Mobile prepaid SIM, giving parents the flexibility to activate and choose a plan that fits their budget—starting at just $5 per month, with unlimited talk and text plans from $11. Completing the package is G-mee’s latest rugged case, designed to keep the Connect Pro protected against everyday drops and bumps.
“Our G-mee families tell us they want two things: safety and affordability,” said Charlie Brown, founder of G-mee. “By bundling a prepaid SIM and rugged case with the Connect Pro, we’re making it even easier for families to give their kids their first smartphone with confidence and peace of mind. Back-to-school is always a big investment, and now parents can check ‘first phone’ off the list with one affordable purchase.”
The G-mee Connect Pro bundle (smartphone, SpeedTalk Mobile SIM, and rugged case) is now available for $92* through Amazon.com and the official G-mee U.S. Store, plus sales tax applies to Amazon.com purchases; prices on g-mee.com are tax-inclusive.
About G-mee
G-mee designs safer smart devices that put parents in control of how their children use technology. With built-in parental tools like G-mee Co-Pilot, families can manage features without costly subscriptions, ensuring a secure, affordable, and age-appropriate smartphone experience.
About SpeedTalk Mobile
SpeedTalk Mobile is a prepaid SIM card provider operating on the T-Mobile network, offering flexible, low-cost plans for talk, text, and data.
