Grants support local suicide prevention initiatives

Release date: 18/12/24

A record number of South Australian sporting clubs, community volunteer groups and Suicide Prevention Networks throughout the State will receive funding to support suicide prevention initiatives and training.

The 2024-25 round of the State Government’s Suicide Prevention Community Grants was the most successful on record, with 35 successful applicants set to receive a share of more than $185,000 to support community suicide prevention initiatives.

The 35 recipients include 11 Suicide Prevention Networks (SPNs), 13 sporting clubs and 11 community groups.

Successful applicants are located across Adelaide and regional South Australia including Streaky Bay, Port MacDonnell, Mount Barker, Goolwa, Mypolonga, Berri, Milang, Gawler, Coober Pedy, Cummins, and Tailem Bend.

The individual grants of up to $6,000 can be used towards education and training sessions, including trainer fees, course fees, venue hire, catering, resources, travel and accommodation costs, and promotional activities.

It’s expected more than 1,500 South Australian volunteers and club members will be trained in mental health and/or suicide prevention through this program during 2025.

Embedding people who are trained to recognise the signs of distress and offer support to those in need within sporting clubs and community groups across metro and regional areas will have a collective impact on the wellbeing of entire communities.

Around 13,500 South Australians from all priority populations, including traditionally hard to reach groups such as men, will be able to access compassionate support when and where they need as programs or training are introduced to their club or community group.

The grants, which have been running since 2015, aim to reduce suicide by building compassionate, safe and resilient communities through skill-building, education and training.

The next round of grants will open in early 2025.

For more information, and to see the full list of recipients, visit South Australia Suicide Prevention Community Grants.

If you or someone you know needs mental health support, there are services available. You can:

Quotes

Attributable to Nadia Clancy

By prioritising suicide prevention, we can break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage open conversations when people need them, wherever they are.

Access to mental health resources through prevention programs can be the lifeline someone desperately needs.

We want to have empowered communities across South Australia, who can help their neighbour, teammate, or friend when they’re struggling, or know where to get them the support they need.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

Investing in suicide prevention programs saves lives and strengthens communities.

Together we can build a culture that prioritises mental health and actively works to prevent suicide.

We all have a role in preventing suicide, and the Suicide Prevention Grants will support local sports clubs and organisations to raise awareness and have conversations around mental health and wellbeing.

It is important to support community-led projects to strengthen the mental wellbeing of South Australians and reduce suicide risk.