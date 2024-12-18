Support SA\'s tomato growers this Christmas

Release date: 18/12/24

Consumers are being encouraged to make the most of locally-grown tomatoes this Christmas, with a bumper crop and some interstate restrictions having resulted in an oversupply in SA.

Tomatoes are very affordable at the moment, creating an opportunity for consumers to enjoy them as a staple ingredient for many dishes over the coming summer months.

Only three South Australian businesses have tested positive for the exotic Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit virus (ToBRFV), the first time the virus has been detected in Australia.

ToBRFV has no impact at all on human health, but reduces yield for growers, which is why the focus has been on eradicating the virus.

The eradication is one step closer as the nationally-agreed ToBRFV Eradication Response Plan is now in action, giving growers confidence the virus is contained and can be wiped out.

While the situation is ongoing, some key milestones have been achieved on the path towards eradication.

In late October, PIRSA successfully persuaded the Queensland and Western Australia Governments to open their markets to our tomato growers under certain conditions.

To date, all businesses that have been tested for market access have had no detections of ToBRFV, allowing them to sell to those states. Most non-infected properties are still able to trade with the other states without restrictions.

The South Australian Government also launched a dedicated laboratory in Adelaide to process tests as quickly as possible while adhering to nationally-agreed protocols.

As a result, test turnaround times have significantly improved for businesses undergoing testing. Our laboratory at the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) continues to work alongside the laboratories in NSW and Victoria to maximise testing capacity, and private laboratories are seeking national accreditation to provide additional capability if needed.

The virus spreads incredibly quickly and, if established, would cost Australian growers millions of dollars each year in reduced yield and management. Australia has a unique opportunity to eradicate this virus and protect our nation’s tomato industry from the devastating economic impacts seen overseas where the virus has gone unchecked.

Support for impacted growers remains available through PIRSA’s Family and Business (FaB) mentor service and can be contacted via the Recovery Hotline 1800 931 314 or by email on PIRSA.Recovery@sa.gov.au. This service is free of charge.

Find more information on PIRSA’s ToBRFV response including market access requirements on the PIRSA ToBRFV website: pir.sa.gov.au/tobrfv

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are currently at the peak of the tomato growing season and, as a result, there is an abundance of tomatoes on South Australian market shelves.

I encourage consumers to support our local growers by including fresh tomatoes in as many dishes as possible over the coming summer months.

The past months have been extraordinarily difficult for the tomato industry, with some interstate trading restrictions hitting growers particularly hard.

We have done everything we can to assist growers in meeting the certification requirements to access WA and Queensland markets as quickly as possible, including opening a dedicated lab here in Adelaide.

We have also successfully contained the virus so it has not spread further, and are well on the way to achieving eradication of this virus.

If the virus had spread across the state and country, it would have devastating consequences on all tomato, capsicum and chilli growers every single year.

Attributable to Angelo Demasi, Horticulture Coalition of South Australia

Our South Australian tomatoes are perfect to eat and very affordable at present.

We fully support the actions taken by PIRSA to prevent the spread of this virus and their decisive measures are essential to protecting the future of tomato farming in our region.

But a bumper crop in addition to the virus has resulted in an over-supply, so it is an opportunity for consumers to make the most of the affordable prices and enjoy some great produce this Christmas and over summer.