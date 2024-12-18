Year in Review: EGLE continues momentum toward a future rooted in environmental stewardship and economic vitality

“Under Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist’s leadership, EGLE has strengthened our commitment to protecting this beautiful state and the 10 million Michiganders who live, work and play here,” said Phil Roos, EGLE director. “EGLE’s work is protecting the environment, strengthening the health of our communities, and sustainably growing our economy. 2024 has been a record year but we’re not done yet.”

The report highlights the department’s work of the past year including but not limited to:

Providing almost $1.7 billion in grants and loans for lead service line replacements and other critical water protections to Michigan communities, helping repair aging drinking water systems, modernize clean water systems, clean up contaminated properties and more.

Launching the MiEJScreen, the state’s first environmental justice screening tool.

Closing and capping of 247 abandoned oil and gas wells, protecting groundwater and reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions of methane.

Boosting the state’s recycling rate to 23% -- up from 14% in 2015.

Moving forward the Mi Healthy Climate Plan with more than $500 million in new federal funding for clean energy awarded, and an expansion of the Michigan Healthy Climate Corps.

Continuing to clean up polluted properties. Since 2019, Michigan’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program has made more than $160 million in investments in 402 properties, addressing contamination so sites can be put back into productive use. EGLE addressed a total of 751 contaminated sites in 2024, protecting public health from contamination.

Expanding EGLE’s air monitoring network in 2024, continuing progress on tracking and addressing air pollutants. Smog levels have dropped 20 percent and particulates like soot and dust have been reduced by 35 percent over that last two decades.

For more details, check out the report and watch for the “By the Numbers” stories in MI Environment in the coming days.