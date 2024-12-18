Book Launch: Transforming Poor Economies: Effective Development Strategies for Agriculture and Industry

Online Registration Form Click to register

Time of Event

10:00–11:00 Japan Standard Time

This book proposes effective development strategies for agriculture and industry, which are drawn from a large number of case studies conducted by the author in collaboration with his colleagues in Asia and Africa for the last 40 years. In order to achieve the first two goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, i.e., no poverty and zero hunger, we need effective development strategies. Yet, the development strategies have seldom been discussed in development economics in recent years. This book offers new perspectives on this critically important issue.

In this event, the author will present the essence of the book, followed by discussions with prominent researchers in development economics.

The participants will include:

Tetsushi Sonobe: Dean, Asian Development Bank Institute

Thom Jayne: Professor, Michigan State University

Scott Rozelle: Professor, Stanford University

Dil Rahut: Vice-Chair of Research and Senior Research Fellow, Asian Development Bank Institute

Yasuyuki Sawada: Professor, University of Tokyo

Objectives

Consider development strategies for developing agriculture and industry

Consider key factors promoting the East Asian miracle

Consider the importance of leaning from abroad

Target Participants

General audience

Policymakers

Researchers

Graduate students

