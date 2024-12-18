Book Launch: Transforming Poor Economies: Effective Development Strategies for Agriculture and Industry
Online Registration Form Click to register
Time of Event
10:00–11:00 Japan Standard Time
Summary
This book proposes effective development strategies for agriculture and industry, which are drawn from a large number of case studies conducted by the author in collaboration with his colleagues in Asia and Africa for the last 40 years. In order to achieve the first two goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, i.e., no poverty and zero hunger, we need effective development strategies. Yet, the development strategies have seldom been discussed in development economics in recent years. This book offers new perspectives on this critically important issue.
In this event, the author will present the essence of the book, followed by discussions with prominent researchers in development economics.
The participants will include:
Tetsushi Sonobe: Dean, Asian Development Bank Institute
Thom Jayne: Professor, Michigan State University
Scott Rozelle: Professor, Stanford University
Dil Rahut: Vice-Chair of Research and Senior Research Fellow, Asian Development Bank Institute
Yasuyuki Sawada: Professor, University of Tokyo
Objectives
- Consider development strategies for developing agriculture and industry
- Consider key factors promoting the East Asian miracle
- Consider the importance of leaning from abroad
Target Participants
- General audience
- Policymakers
- Researchers
- Graduate students
Output
- Proposal of strategies for developing agriculture and industry
- Anatomy of keys to miraculous development in East Asia
- Transferability of the East Asian experience to sub-Saharan Africa
- Importance of learning technology and management from abroad
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.