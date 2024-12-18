Submit Release
Book Launch: Transforming Poor Economies: Effective Development Strategies for Agriculture and Industry

Time of Event

10:00–11:00 Japan Standard Time

Summary

This book proposes effective development strategies for agriculture and industry, which are drawn from a large number of case studies conducted by the author in collaboration with his colleagues in Asia and Africa for the last 40 years. In order to achieve the first two goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, i.e., no poverty and zero hunger, we need effective development strategies. Yet, the development strategies have seldom been discussed in development economics in recent years. This book offers new perspectives on this critically important issue.

In this event, the author will present the essence of the book, followed by discussions with prominent researchers in development economics.

The participants will include: 

Tetsushi Sonobe: Dean, Asian Development Bank Institute 
Thom Jayne: Professor, Michigan State University 
Scott Rozelle: Professor, Stanford University 
Dil Rahut: Vice-Chair of Research and Senior Research Fellow, Asian Development Bank Institute 
Yasuyuki Sawada: Professor, University of Tokyo

Objectives

  • Consider development strategies for developing agriculture and industry
  • Consider key factors promoting the East Asian miracle
  • Consider the importance of leaning from abroad

Target Participants

  • General audience
  • Policymakers
  • Researchers
  • Graduate students

Output

  • Proposal of strategies for developing agriculture and industry
  • Anatomy of keys to miraculous development in East Asia
  • Transferability of the East Asian experience to sub-Saharan Africa
  • Importance of learning technology and management from abroad

