Updated* MPD Seeking Suspects in Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in robbery offenses that occurred on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 6:01 a.m., three suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 24186489

Attempted Robbery : At approximately 6:30 a.m., three suspects approached the victim at 3rd Street and K Street, Northeast. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s property and then fled the scene. CCN: 24186692

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 6:55 a.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 1300 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186501

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 7:00 a.m., three suspects approached the victim 1800 block of Burke Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186743

Robbery (Force and Violence) : At approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of I Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186877

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 600 block of D Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s property and then fled the scene. CCN: 24186526