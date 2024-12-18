Rogers Residents Can Feel Like Rock Stars With Zivel’s ‘Cool’ New Technology

Zivel's primary service offerings help to reduce stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Joe and Cheri Mercer - owners of the Zivel Rogers, AR. location Zivel Rogers Logo

Wellness Clinic Started by Korn Guitarist and His Physical Therapist Utilizes Novel Technology for Performance and Recovery.

We created Zivel with a specific aim, to serve as a bridge between where you are and where you want to be, connecting you to a life with less stress, anxiety, and pain.” — Dr. Matt O’Neill

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zivel Rogers opened its doors to clients looking to supplement their wellness journey with novel cryo-freezing and infrared technologies in early November.The grand opening is expected to happen in January 2025, with more details to follow. Located in Tuscany Square in Rogers, the Zivel team is excited to serve a new area in Northwest Arkansas.Originally co-founded by Korn's lead guitarist Brian Welch and the band’s physical therapist, Dr. Matt O’Neill, Zivel is dedicated to advancing drug-free pain relief. The wellness center provides a range of complementary and alternative therapies designed to accelerate recovery from physical and emotional trauma.Zivel was founded to focus on performance recovery, but its impact has since broadened to benefit a diverse range of people. In the health-conscious region of Northwest Arkansas, Zivel has found an ideal home nestled within communities that prioritize wellness.Franchise owners Joe and Cheri Mercer have provided these services to the Bentonville area for over a year. They are now excited to bring these offerings to Rogers, allowing them to connect more deeply with the community just south of their current location.Zivel’s innovative technologies complement anyone’s wellness journey by facilitating recovery at a cellular level. In addition to traditional sports recovery, Zivel supports overall bodily upkeep, aids in calorie loss and beautification, and promotes the restoration and relaxation of both body and mind.“We are excited to open a new location in Rogers,” said Joe Mercer, “You can tell the difference when people come in and when they leave. They hold their heads up a little higher. You can tell that the tension is just gone.”After collectively spending 57 years at Walmart, Joe and Cheri Mercer are ready to introduce something new to the area. By expanding their business into Rogers, they aim to connect with the greater NWA community through wellness initiatives they are passionate about.“Effective stress relief is essential in a highly corporate business environment, as found in NWA. Joe and I have lived it. Reducing stress can significantly enhance productivity, well-being, and relationships at work and home.” said Cheri Mercer. “We are glad to help the community with their daily challenges, as well as those looking to supplement their recovery.”The uniqueness of Zivel compared to similar wellness centers lies in its medically-informed approach to a range of therapies, offering an alternative to traditional holistic treatments like acupuncture and chiropractic care.“We created Zivel with a specific aim, to serve as a bridge between where you are and where you want to be, connecting you to a life with less stress, anxiety, and pain,” said O’Neill. “With extensive, peer-reviewed research as a cornerstone of our care standards, we are able to successfully guide our clients on the path to recovery.”Zivel came from Welch’s own experience. The lead guitarist had endured years of neck and back pain from the physical demands of performing on tour. Realizing a change was necessary, he decided to try saltwater floating after a friend’s recommendation. This experience completely alleviated his neck pain and fatigue.It was then that Welch knew he had to share the remarkable benefits of floating with others. From this foundation, other modalities were introduced, all aimed at helping individuals manage various conditions, from anxiety to arthritis.“What excites me most about Zivel is our ability to help revitalize every part of a person’s life, which I feel is my purpose,” Welch said.For more information on Zivel Rogers, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

