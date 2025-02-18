Legacy Retail Solutions Appoints Jesse Hull as General Manager for Trading Card Division

Legacy Retail is the Brick & Mortar division of Traverse Group. Traverse Group was formed to reimagine the retail landscape and be able to support all channels of the new retail.

Legacy Retail Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with Focus on Club Channel Growth and Strategic Brand Portfolio Expansion

The past few years have been an incredible journey, and I look forward to working closely with our retail partners to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of collectors...” — Jesse Hull

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Retail Solutions, a leading provider of retail distribution and brand management services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jesse Hull to General Manager (GM) of its Trading Card Division. Hull has successfully led the division since its inception in 2018, overseeing significant growth and strategic expansion, particularly in the highly competitive club channel sector, which includes major customers like Costco and Sam's Club.In his new role as GM, Jesse Hull will continue to drive the division’s success, ensuring the continued growth of Legacy Retail Solutions’ premium trading card portfolio. The division represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry, including Pokémon, Panini, Onit, Hasbro’s Magic the Gathering, and Disney’s Lorcana.Since the division's establishment, Hull has been instrumental in building relationships with key retail partners and expanding Legacy’s footprint in the club channel, where demand for trading cards has seen impressive growth. Under his leadership, the division has achieved significant milestones, including strong sales performance, expanded shelf space in major retailers, and a robust pipeline of new product offerings.“We are thrilled to officially recognize Jesse Hull for his exceptional leadership in the trading card division,” said JD Hayes, Co-Founder of Traverse Group, Inc., the parent company and Holdco of Legacy Retail Solutions. “Since 2018, Jesse has proven himself to be a visionary leader with a deep understanding of both the trading card market and the unique needs of the club channel. His expertise and passion for the industry have been a driving force behind our success, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum as we strengthen our partnerships with top retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club.”Hull’s promotion comes at a pivotal moment as the trading card market continues to grow in popularity, especially among collectors, gamers, and fans of iconic franchises. Legacy Retail Solutions is committed to ensuring its brand portfolio remains at the forefront of the market with products that appeal to a broad range of customers.“I am honored to continue leading the Trading Card Division as we work to bring some of the most beloved and sought-after card brands to retail shelves across the nation,” said Jesse Hull. “The past few years have been an incredible journey, and I look forward to working even more closely with our retail partners and brands to deliver high-quality, innovative products that meet the evolving needs of collectors and fans alike.”For more information, visit Legacy Retail Solution's website, Facebook , or LinkedIn About Legacy Retail Solutions:Legacy Retails Solutions is a premier retail distribution and brand management company that specializes in delivering high-quality products to club and mass retail channels. With a focus on premium categories such as trading cards, collectibles, and lifestyle products, Legacy Retail Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for top brands, offering expertise in logistics, marketing, and customer relations. Since its founding, Legacy has maintained a strong commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and building lasting relationships with both brands and retailers.Legacy Retail, a subsidiary of Traverse Group, Inc., is a leading provider of business products and services. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the company specializes in offering solutions for retail strategy, e-commerce, supply chain management, and more. With a strong commitment to growth and the community, Legacy Retail partners with clients to transform their retail operations and achieve long-term success.

