SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia Announce Exclusive Three-Year Partnership with Airline Catering Association

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025Co-organised with Restaurant Association of Singapore16th – 18th July 2025 | Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention CentreSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia exhibition is proud to announce an exclusive three-year partnership with the Airline Catering Association (ACA), an organisation representing 64% of the world’s airline catering market and responsible for serving 4.7 million meals daily.This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen both organisations while fostering innovation and growth within the high-volume airline catering industry. The partnership will provide ACA members with opportunities to explore and broaden menu variety, introducing new flavours, ingredients, and catering solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of global air travel. At the same time, SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia exhibitors will benefit from unparalleled access to a sector that thrives on efficiency, scalability, and quality.“This partnership represents a significant step forward for SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia,” said Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia. “By aligning with ACA, we’re not only opening doors for our exhibitors to showcase ingredients, products, and equipment tailored for this high-turnover industry, but also helping ACA members discover innovative solutions to enhance their operations and menus.”Key benefits of the partnership include:• Business Opportunities for Exhibitors: Exhibitors at SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia will gain direct access to ACA members, to highlight products and solutions designed for large-scale catering operations.• Innovations in Airline Catering: ACA members will have the chance to explore new ingredients and equipment to diversify and elevate their offerings.• Industry Insights and Collaboration: The partnership will facilitate meaningful connections between industry professionals, fostering innovation and driving growth in the airline catering sector.“Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) is happy to welcome the Airline Catering Association (ACA) to Restaurant Asia and SIGEP Asia 2025. We are confident that ACA members will find good value in exploring the innovative ingredients, equipment, and solutions showcased by our exhibitors at the inaugural Restaurant Asia show. One of the many potential partnership opportunities is with Singapore’s chefs and F&B operators to bring their products on board international airlines, adding unique Singaporean and Asian flavours to in-flight meals. We believe having ACA on board presents a unique opportunity to strengthen the link between the airline catering sector and Singapore's vibrant F&B community, fostering innovation and driving growth that benefits the entire industry,” said Benjamin Boh, President, Restaurant Association of Singapore."We are thrilled to collaborate with SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia. This partnership promises to greatly benefit our members by connecting them with the forefront of innovation in the foodservice and hospitality sectors. This collaboration not only enriches our understanding of evolving industry trends but also highlights our commitment to adapting and responding to the dynamic needs of today's and tomorrow's travellers. Together, we are setting new standards and shaping the future of airline catering by fostering a bridge between leading industry players across continents," said Fabio Gamba, Managing Director of the Airline Catering Association (ACA).The collaboration underscores SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia’s commitment to bridging industries and creating platforms for innovation and growth. As the combined events continue to build its reputation in Southeast Asia, this partnership with ACA cements its position as a hub for high-impact collaborations that shape the future of foodservice.About SIGEP Asia & Restaurant AsiaSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia is Southeast Asia’s premier tradeshow dedicated to the foodservice, hospitality, and F&B industries. As a highly curated, industry-focused event, the show goes beyond traditional exhibitions with a proactive approach that promotes exhibitors to the industry, providing targeted visibility, tailored support, and enhanced opportunities to connect with relevant buyers, media, and key decision-makers.The event’s niche focus and intimate setting allow for deeper engagement and stronger connections with industry professionals, ensuring that products and services stand out amidst competition.About Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS)As the pioneer and largest F&B Association in Singapore, the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) has more than 500 members, representing close to 800 brands that operate more than 5,000 outlets. Our members comprise a good mix of business models such as restaurants, caterers, fast foods and food courts, with various cuisine types, thus providing a wholesome view and opinion, with the common goal to propel the industry forward.Since 1980, RAS has acted as a collective voice and the 'voice of reason' for the F&B industry and strives to advance the industry through various platforms such as bridging closer working relationships between businesses and government agencies, networking events for members, recognition and awards platforms and administering programmes to drive business success.About Airline Catering Association (ACA)ACA (Airline Catering Association) is a not-for-profit international association. Its aim is to provide a forum for the promotion of cooperation among the operators in the airline catering industry and to support the activities of its members in their contribution to human, economic and social development globally and regionally.The Association represents the leading global airline caterers, collectively responsible for over 64% of the world’s airline catering market and serving 4.7 million meals daily. 